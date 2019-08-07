Oh, how things can change in the matter of one week.

"Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown said she has some "beef" with runner-up Tyler Cameron, who reportedly stepped out with supermodel Gigi Hadid in New York City just days after he was seen leaving Brown's residence in Los Angeles.

"It was a little confusing, but he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can too," Brown told former "Bachelorette" stars Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno on their "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

Cameron and Hadid were photographed leaving members-only club Dumbo House in Brooklyn on Sunday night. On Monday, they reportedly went bowling in Manhattan.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was spotted hanging out with Tyler Cameron in New York City. ABC

Brown — who broke up with the contestant she chose on "The Bachelorette," Jed Wyatt, after they got engaged — made a bold move when she asked Cameron out for a drink during the live studio portion of last Tuesday's finale. Cameron, who posted on Instagram that he was "forever" Brown's "biggest fan," said yes.

After seeing Cameron's very public outings with Hadid, Brown admitted that it does sting a little bit.

"I have no shame in saying ... I had feelings. I totally did. I totally still have feelings but, at the same time, I am not tied to any man or tied to Tyler and I'm not going to be," she told her fellow Bachelorettes on the podcast.

Lindsay, who is set to tie the knot with Bryan Abasolo, who proposed to her on the show in 2017, went a step further and said Cameron is being "disrespectful."

"You're on Twitter talking about 'Hannah's the queen' and preaching about respect, but then you're being a little disrespectful by dating other people in such a public way where you know it's going to get so much attention. I think that's my beef with it," she said.

"That's my beef with it too," Brown replied.

"We are not 'dating dating' at all. We hung out, but we also had conversations of both knowing that there's still something there," she added. "And when you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other."

But for Brown, she's focusing on going onward and upward.

"I wish I would've got a little bit more than two days," she said. "But, you know, it is OK."