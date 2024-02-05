Victoria Monét's 2-year-old daughter has made Grammys history. Here’s how

Victoria Monét's daughter is making history at the Grammys, and she can put that on her mama.

Alongside the 34-year-old R&B singer, Monét's 2-year-old daughter, Hazel Monét Gaines, walked the red carpet as the youngest person ever nominated for a Grammy Award.

“It’s really beautiful,” she told "E! News" on the red carpet. “There was a lot of fear getting pregnant. Going through COVID as a pregnant woman ... of the fears are projected on you with career and mom balance. To have one of my biggest moments alongside my daughter is the perfect wink from God. ‘You’re doing the right thing. Keep going.’”

Hazel Monét Gaines, John Gaines and Victoria Monét arrive for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4. ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images

Monét said that she can’t wait to explain the significance of the moment to her daughter one day, adding, “I don’t think she quite understands.”

The two were in matching Versace couture, per Monét, with Hazel wearing a brown dress with matching hair bows and Monét in a brown bodice gown.

Hazel has been nominated alongside her mom for a Grammy for best traditional R&B performance for the song “Hollywood,” which also features Earth, Wind & Fire. As announced in the Grammys premiere ceremony, the track lost to PJ Morton’s “Good Morning” featuring Susan Carol.

Prior to this year, Leah Peasall of The Peasall Sisters held the title for youngest Grammy nominee and winner after the group was featured on "O Brother, Where Art Thou?," which took home the award for album of the year in 2002, according to Billboard. At the time, Leah was 8, while her sisters Hannah and Sarah were 11 and 14, respectively.

In February 2023, Monét opened up to People about Hazel's interest in music at such a young age.

“I see her learning rhythm, trying to catch different cadences and what she’s attracted to in songs. I just really get re-inspired by that innocence and that curiosity about music,” Monét said at the time.

Monét’s first studio album, “Jaguar II,” has been nominated for best R&B album, which marks one of her seven nominations of the night. The singer was also nominated for best new artist, best R&B performance, best R&B song and best engineered album.

Hazel also appears in the music video for “On My Mama,” which has been nominated for record of the year.