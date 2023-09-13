A moment between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake backstage at the MTV VMAs has gone viral.

The rapper and the former *NSYNC member were captured talking on an MTV backstage camera, which was included in a live feed.

In the short interaction, Megan is getting a make-up touch-up as *NSYNC's five members pass by. Justin Timberlake seemingly leans toward her. She takes a step forward and raises her arm, shaking her hands and pointer finger back and forth. Joey Fatone appears to chime in after. As they finish walking, she turns away and rolls her eyes.

It's unclear what words were exchanged between Megan and Timberlake, as audio was not included in the clip. But that hasn't stopped fans from debating what, exactly, was said, and whether an argument had taken place.

“A Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake backstage vma fight was not on my 2023 bingo card,” tweeted @seanlofficial.

"an argument between megan thee stallion and justin timberlake is not what i expected tonight, what do you think this was about??" another wrote.

Some fans were quick to "stand with Megan." Others said people were quick to "manufacture beef" between the two stars before knowing the full story.

So, what was the full story? TODAY.com has reached out to Megan and Timberlake's reps for comment and had not yet heard back as of publish time.