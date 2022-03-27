Lin-Manuel Miranda will be missing Hollywood’s biggest night.

On Saturday, March 26, Miranda revealed on Twitter that he would not be attending the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

“Made it to Hollywood…” he wrote in the tweet. “This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested ➖, but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you.”

At this year’s Academy Awards, several of Miranda’s recent projects have received multiple nominations. He made his directorial debut last year with “Tick, Tick … BOOM!” which is up for two Oscars, including a best actor nomination for Andrew Garfield’s performance and a nomination for best film editing.

Disney’s “Encanto,” whose soundtrack contains original songs by Miranda, received three nominations this year for best animated feature, best original score, and best original song for Miranda’s entirely-Spanish tune, “Dos Oruguitas.”

Miranda is a contender to earn the prestigious EGOT status this year if he wins best original song. The honor, which means that one person has earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award, has only been bestowed upon 16 winners to date. The list of past winners include the likes of John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Weber, Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn and Rita Moreno.

During the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, four out of the five songs nominated for best original song will be performed during the ceremony.

Beyoncé will be performing her song “Be Alive” which was featured in “King Richard,” Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell will perform the song “No Time to Die” from last year’s James Bond movie of the same name, and Reba McEntire will perform “Somehow You Do” which was included in the movie “Four Good Days.”

Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra will be performing Encanto's “Dos Oruguitas” at the award show. The telecast will also feature a performance of the viral hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Cast members from the animated movie, including Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero will be joined by Becky G and Luis Fonsi for a performance of the upbeat number, despite the song not being nominated for an award.

Miranda opened up about his decision to submit “Dos Oruguitas” for the award instead of more popular songs from the movie during an interview with Variety last month.

“I’m still proud of ‘Dos Oruguitas’ as the submission,” Miranda said. “You have to pick the thing that best exemplifies the spirit of the movie, and it contains all of it inside this song — as opposed to a journey of a particular character. It’s the foundational story, but I’m not going to say it wasn’t hard [to choose].”

Related: