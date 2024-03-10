What does the Oscar-nominated Osage song ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’ mean?

The 2024 Oscars award for best original music is a star-studded race. With the likes of Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Jon Batiste, Mark Ronson and Diane Warren all nominated, the Oscars will be a powerful celebration of music in film.

But one nominee has already made history. Osage songwriter Scott George, for his song “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" in "Killers of the Flower Moon," became the first Osage writer to be nominated for an Oscar.

He will perform the song at the award show on Sunday, March 10, along with the Osage Singers.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" has 10 Academy Award nominations, including best picture, best actress and best director. Lily Gladstone is a favorite to take home the best actress award, but is up against other front-runners Emma Stone ("Poor Things") and Sandra Hüller ("Anatomy of a Fall").

Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon" is one of the favorites to take home the Oscar for best actress. Apple

The film depicts a harrowing moment in American history, when dozens of members of the Osage tribe met violent or suspicious ends following the discovery of oil on their Oklahoma land.

When does 'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)' appear in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'?

The song plays at the end of the movie, during a scene depicting the community gathering for a ceremony after the horrific events that unfolded.

After attending Osage Inlonshka ceremonial dances, director Martin Scorsese wanted the movie to conclude with a piece of Osage music, he told AppleTV+. Scott George wrote this song specifically for the film “to express his feelings about being an Osage,” Scorsese said.

“By the end of the film we had to have some sense of the presence of the Osage. They survive. The music of the Osage is the best display of this extraordinary survival,” Scorsese told AppleTV+.

How 'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)' came to be

Osage musician Scott George, who also served as a music consultant for the film, told Variety he wasn't sure whether to say yes to writing an original song.

“A lot of people get invited to our dances to just look on and see what we do," he said. "But they are ceremonials, and we don’t like for them to be filmed, or recorded. We were afraid our people would say, ‘We don’t want anybody to see that.’”

George was swayed once he learned where the song would play in the movie, and how it would be used, he told Variety.

George said the song is meant to ask the Osage Nation to stand up and be proud. Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images

While George said he had around 400 ceremonial compositions to draw inspiration from, he decided on an original composition as most of the existing songs have connections to many specific individuals and communities.

What do the lyrics of 'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)' mean?

George told The Osage News the Osage language lyrics translate to “stand up" and “God made it for us," repeated again and again.

The musician said the message he was trying to convey went beyond the lyrics: He hoped to capture the pride and strength behind the Osage Nation.

"In reality, my thoughts behind it are we’ve gone through all this, and this is showing what we’ve gone through, this movie — what our people went through, and still go through today, in some form or another," George told The Osage News. "So, I’m asking our people to stand up, basically, and be proud of the fact that God created a way for us."