A glamorous goblin was in the house at the Emmys.

This mysterious Emmys guest was a vision in green. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

As stars walked the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, one mysterious celebrity stood out from the rest in green from head to toe — literally.

The mystery guest sported green, warty skin, pointy ears, an exaggerated nose and chin, a grass-green evening gown, handbag and pearls that coordinated with her vivid skin tone.

Many viewers did a double take when they noticed the goblin/ troll/ swamp creature strutting her stuff on the red carpet.

“sorry is anyone gonna talk about the green goblin that was on the red carpet for the Emmy’s,” one person wrote on the X platform.

“This lowkey scared me,” another person wrote on X, sharing a clip of the mysterious guest lurking behind “Homeland” star Claire Danes on the red carpet.

It turns out the unrecognizable star was Princess Poppy, a contestant from Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Princess Poppy confirmed her identity in an interview with the Los Angeles Times later in the evening, and explained the inspiration for her goblin-like look.

“I wanted to take everything that is rude and ugly about the usual decorum of awards and do the complete opposite,” she said.

“I wanted to be a troll, to literally and figuratively troll the Emmys,” the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star continued. “The whole purpose of doing this is a way to showcase that the rules of fashion, and rules of beauty and bull----, I think it’s more beautiful to show up like this than to show up how you normally would at an awards show.”

Many on social media could not get enough of Princess Poppy’s Emmys look, with one fan commenting on Instagram that it was “literally the most iconic thing to ever happen to the Emmys.”

The "RuPaul's Drag Race" star was all smiles in an Emmys selfie with "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais shared on Instagram. @poppyprincesspoppy via Instagram

“Honestly thank u for ur contributions to society,” another person commented on Princess Poppy’s recent Instagram post about the look.

“I need your skincare routine asap,” another fan joked.

“loved you in the lord of the rings,” read a tongue-in-cheek comment.

“Hollywood NEEDS you,” one person wrote.

Another fan summed it up like this: “in a sea of glamour, be a goblin 💁🏼‍♀️💅🏻🤣.”

Princess Poppy was onstage with her “Drag Race” castmates as the show took home its fifth Emmy for outstanding reality competition program, and RuPaul also won for outstanding host for a reality or competition program.

The Season 15 contestant had previously said she would be stepping back from drag for a while.

“I want to fall off the face of the planet. I don’t want to be famous, I want to fade into obscurity,” she told Entertainment Weekly in April. “That’s not a bad thing. I think people put so much emphasis on success and fame, and it’s okay to not want to be famous.”

With her recent return to the spotlight, Princess Poppy said she wanted to turn heads in an unexpected way.

“Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag,” she told EW. “I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible.”