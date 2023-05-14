BAFTA TV Awards: Here's a list of the 2023 winners

Kate Winslet, Sharon Horgan and Ben Whishaw were among those who scooped the top prizes at the British Academy Television Awards awards the evening of Sunday, May 14.

The ceremony, which took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, was hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

Winslet won the prize for best leading actress for her turn in “I Am Ruth,” which also starred her real-life daughter Mia Threapleton. The duo also took to the stage to accept the award for best single drama, with Threapleton tearing up. “We did this together kiddo,” Winslet said as she accepted the leading actress award, adding: “There were days when it was agony for [Threapleton] to dig as deeply as she did and it took my breath away.”

Horgan, meanwhile, thanked her writers as she accepted the award for best drama on behalf of Apple TV+ series “Bad Sisters,” which also saw Anne-Marie Duff take home the prize for best supporting actress. “It all begins and ends with the writers so we’re in solidarity to our WGA brothers and sisters,” Horgan said, noting it had also been a “bit of a year for the Irish and women of a certain age and I’m in that Venn diagram, right in the middle.”

While Ben Whishaw’s series “This Is Going to Hurt” lost out to Nicôle Lecky’s “Mood” in the best mini-series category, he went on stage to accept an award for best leading actor for the show, beating out Cillian Murphy and Gary Oldman. Whishaw was also part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Paddington Bear skit — as the voice of Paddington — which won an award for most memorable moment, the only prize voted on by the public. The skit beat out Nick and Charlie’s first kiss in “Heartstopper” and the “Running Up That Hill” moment in “Stranger Things,” among other nominees.

The BBC’s coverage of the Platinum Jubilee also won a BAFTA for best live event while athlete Mo Farah’s shocking documentary, which revealed he’d been smuggled to the U.K. as a child, won best doc.

Adeel Akhtar picked up the best supporting actor for his turn in “Sherwood” while, in the international category, Netflix’s “Dahmer” won for best series.

BBC gameshow “The Traitors” also won two awards, one in the best reality and constructed factual category and another for host Claudia Winkleman, who won for best entertainment performance.

Two special awards were also handed out during the night, one to historian David Olusoga, who has appeared in the Netflix docu-series “Harry & Meghan” among other programs, while comedian Meera Syal was honored with a BAFTA fellowship.

The show, which also saw Lewis Capaldi perform his new single, was broadcast as live on the BBC two hours after it took place.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

BAFTA TV award nominees and winners

Female Performance In A Comedy Program

Daisy May Cooper — “Am I Being Unreasonable?” — Boffola Pictures, Lookout Point/BBC One

Diane Morgan — “Cunk On Earth” — Broke And Bones/BBC Two

Lucy Beaumont — “Meet The Richardsons” — Second Act Productions/Dave

Natasia Demetriou — “Ellie & Natasia” — Nit Television/BBC Three

Siobhán Mcsweeney — “Derry Girls” — Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4 — WINNER

Taj Atwal — “Hullraisers” — Fable Pictures/Channel 4

Reality & Constructed Factual

“Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams” — Andrew Mackenzie-Betty, Naomi Templeton, Cath Tudor — South Shore/BBC One

“RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.” RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Bruce Mccoy, Matt Green, Tony Grech-Smith — World of Wonder/BBC Three

“The Traitors” — Studio Lambert/BBC One — WINNER

“We Are Black And British” — Narinder Minhas, Becky Clarke, Lindsay Davies, Rebecca Nunn, Ryan Samuda, Jessica Mitchell — Cardiff Productions, Open University/BBC Two

Short Form Program

“Always, Asifa” — Shiva Raichandani, Alex Balcombe — Raisilience, Together TV/Together TV

“Biscuitland” -Jess Thom, Matthew Pountney, Christine Robertson, Jon Rolph — Fremantle, North Bridge Media/All 4

“How To Be A Person” — Anna Hashmi, Sindha Agha, Samira Mian, Anne Perrie, Tobi Kyeremateng — The Corner Shop/E4 — WINNER

“Kingpin Cribs” — Zandland Films/YouTube — Channel 4

Specialist Factual

“AIDS: The Unheard Tapes” — Wall To Wall Media/BBC Two

“The Green Planet” — Michael Gunton, Rupert Barrington, Paul Williams, Peter Bassett, Rosie Thomas, Elisabeth Oakham — BBC Studios Natural History Unit, PBS, Bilibili, ZDF, China Media Group CCTV9, France Télévisions, The Open University/BBC One

“How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa” — Rumpus Media/Channel 4

“Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone” — Adam Curtis, Sandra Gorel, Rose Garnett, Grigor Atanesian — BBC Film/BBC iPlayer — WINNER

Daytime

“The Chase” — Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Caroline Sale, John L. Spencer, Hester Davies — Potato/ITV1

“The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit” — Ricochet/BBC One — WINNER

“Scam Interceptors” — BBC Studios/BBC One

Sport

“Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games” — BBC Sport, Sunset+Vine/BBC One

“UEFA Women’s Euro 2022” — Whisper, BBC Sport/BBC One — WINNER

“Wimbledon 2022” — BBC Sport, Wimbledon Broadcast Services/BBC One

Male Performance in a Comedy Program

Daniel Radcliffe — “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” — Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment/The Roku Channel Jon Pointing — “Big Boys” — Roughcut Tv/Channel 4

Joseph Gilgun — “Brassic” — Calamity Films/Sky Max

Lenny Rush — “Am I Being Unreasonable?” — Boffola Pictures, Lookout Point/BBC One — WINNER

Matt Berry — “What We Do In The Shadows” — FX Productions/Disney+

Stephen Merchant — “The Outlaws” — Big Talk Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment/BBC One

Entertainment Program

“Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” — Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV1

“Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash” — BBC Studios/BBC Two

“The Masked Singer” — Derek Mclean, Daniel Nettleton, Claire Horton, Diccon Ramsay — Bandicoot Scotland/ITV1 — WINNER

“Strictly Come Dancing” — BBC Studios/BBC One

Supporting Actress

Adelayo Adedayo — “The Responder” — Dancing Ledge/BBC One

Anne-Marie Duff — “Bad Sisters” — Merman, ABC Signature/Apple TV+ — WINNER

Fiona Shaw — “Andor” — Lucasfilm/Disney+

Jasmine Jobson — “Top Boy” — Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew, Springhill Entertainment/Netflix

Lesley Manville — “Sherwood” — House Productions/BBC One

Saffron Hocking — “Top Boy” — Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew, Springhill Entertainment/Netflix

Current Affairs

“Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)” — Ramita Navai, Karim Shah, Eamonn Matthews, Mark Summers, Ali Watt — Quicksilver Media/ITV1

“Children Of The Taliban” — Marcel Mettelsiefen, Jordan Bryon, Juan Camilo Cruz, Stephen Ellis, Aman Sadat — Moondogs Films/Channel 4 — WINNER

“The Crossing (Exposure)” — Handa Majed, David Modell, Ella Newton, Jamie Welham, Nechirvan Mando, Ben Ferguson — DM Productions/ITV1

“Mariupol: The People’s Story (Panorama)” — Robin Barnwell, Guy Creasey, Hilary Andersson

Darren Kemp, Tom Stone, Serhiy Solodko — Top Hat Productions, Hayloft Productions/BBC One

News Coverage

“BBC News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine” — BBC News/BBC One

“Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv” — ITN/Channel 4 — WINNER

“Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview” — ITV Studios/ITV

Single Drama

“I Am Ruth” — Dominic Savage, Krishnendu Majumdar, Josh Hyams, Kate Winslet, Richard Yee, David Charap — Me+You Productions, Juggle Productions/Channel 4 — WINNER

“The House” — Paloma Baeza, Niki Lindroth Von Bahr, Emma De Swaef, Marc James Roels, Charlotte Bavasso, Christopher O’Reilly — Nexus Studios/Netflix

“Life And Death In The Warehouse” — Joseph Bullman, Helen Black, Tracie Simpson, Aysha Rafaele, Tim Hodges, Steve Lawes — BBC Studios/BBC Three

International

“The Bear” — Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai — FX Productions/Disney+

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — Ryan Murphy Productions/Netflix — WINNER

“Wednesday” — MGM Television/Netflix

“Oussekine” — Anthony Lancret, Pierre Laugier, Juliette Lassalle, Antoine Chevrollier, Pauline Dauvin, Kevin Deysson — Itinéraire Productions/Disney+

“Pachinko” — Soo Hugh, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang, Richard Middleton, Kogonada — Media Res, Blue Marble Pictures/Apple TV+

“The White Lotus” — Mike White, David Bernad, Mark Kamine, John Valerio, Heather Persons — HBO, Rip Cord, The District/Sky Atlantic

Features

“Big Zuu’s Big Eats” — Alex Gilman, Sam Grace, Chris Faith, Zuhair Hassan, Errol Ettienne, Rohan Minhas — Boom Cymru/Dave

“Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas” — Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4 — WINNER

“The Martin Lewis Money Show Live” — Martin Lewis, Mike Blair, Clare Miller, Jaime Corby, Richard Jack, Ravinder Dehele — Multistory Media/ITV1

“The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan” — Rumpus Media/BBC Two

Mini-Series

“A Spy Among Friends” — Alexander Cary, Nick Murphy, Chrissy Skinns, Patrick Spence, Damian Lewis — ITV Studios, Sony/ITVX

“Mood” — Nicôle Lecky, Margery Bone, Lisa Walters, Dawn Shadforth, Stroma Cairns — Bonafide Films/BBC Three — WINNER

“The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe” — David Nath, Richard Laxton, Chris Lang, Alison Sterling — Story Films/ITV1

“This Is Going To Hurt” — Adam Kay, Jane Featherstone, Naomi De Pear, James Farrell, Holly Pullinger, Lucy Forbes — Sister, Terrible Productions/BBC One

Factual Series

“Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime” — Kira Phillips, Barry Ronan, Rosina Andreou, Graeme Mcaulay, Abi Walker, Charlie Macdonald — Blast! Films/Channel 4

“Libby, Are You Home Yet?” — Anna Hall, Josephine Besbrode, Luke Rothery, Danielle Jones, Celia Jennison — Candour Productions/Sky Crime — WINNER

“Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi” — Mark Lewis, Dimitri Doganis, Tom Barry, Chiara Messineo, Simon Mills, Kaylin Simmons — Raw TV/Netflix

“Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing” — Label1/ITV1

Single Documentary

“Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” — James Jones, Darren Kemp, Rupert Houseman, Serhiy Solodko, Joanna Marshall, Sasha Odynova — Top Hat/Sky Documentaries

“Escape From Kabul Airport” — Jamie Roberts, William Grayburn, Dan Reed — Amos Pictures, HBO, Arte/BBC Two

“Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story” — Guy King, Saskia Rusher, Simon Mcmahon, Zac Beattie, Guy Meachin, Libby Taylor — The Garden Productions/BBC Two

“The Real Mo Farah” — Leo Burley, Hannah Richards, Rick Barker, Marvyn Benoit, Shona Thompson, Zad Rogers — Atomized Studios, Red Bull Studios/BBC One — WINNER

Comedy Entertainment Program

“Friday Night Live” — Geoff Posner, Susie Hall, Lucy Ansbro, Shane Allen — Phil Mcintyre Television, Boffola Pictures/Channel 4 — WINNER

“The Graham Norton Show” — So Television/BBC One

“Taskmaster” — Alex Horne, Andy Devonshire, Andy Cartwright, James Taylor — Avalon/Channel 4

“Would I Lie To You?” — Peter Holmes, Rachel Ablett, Barbara Wiltshire, Adam Copeland, Jake Graham, Zoe Waterman — Zeppotron/BBC One

Soap & Continuing Drama

“Casualty” — BBC Studios/BBC One — WINNER

“Eastenders” — BBC Studios/BBC One

“Emmerdale” — ITV Studios/ITV1

Live Event

“Concert For Ukraine” — Guy Freeman, Richard Valentine, Anouk Fontaine, Tom Cuckson, Laura Djanogly, Jen Bollom — Livewire Pictures/ITV1

“Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace” — BBC Studios/BBC One — WINNER

“The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II” — BBC Studios/BBC One

Entertainment Performance

Big Zuu — “Big Zuu’s Big Eats” — Boom Cymru/Dave

Claudia Winkleman — “The Traitors” — Studio Lambert/BBC One — WINNER

Lee Mack — “The 1% Club” — Magnum Media/ITV1

Mo Gilligan — “The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan” — Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4

Rosie Jones — “Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard” — CPL Productions/Channel 4

Sue Perkins — “Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal” — Rumpus Media, Croydon Films/Netflix

Memorable Moment

“Derry Girls” — The finale, the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace

“Platinum Jubilee — Party at the Palace” — Paddington meets Queen Elizabeth II — WINNER

“Stranger Things” — Lucas, Dustin, and Steve rescue Max from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song “Running Up That Hill”

“The Real Mo Farah” — Sir Mo Farah reveals he was illegally trafficked to the U.K. as a child

“The Traitors” — The final round table

“Heartstopper” — Nick and Charlie’s first kiss

Supporting Actor

Adeel Akhtar — “Sherwood” — House Productions/BBC One — WINNER

Jack Lowden — “Slow Horses” — See-Saw Films/Apple TV+

Josh Finan — “The Responder” — Dancing Ledge/BBC One

Salim Daw — “The Crown” — Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

Samuel Bottomley — “Somewhere Boy” — Clerkenwell Films/Channel 4

Will Sharpe — “The White Lotus” — HBO, Rip Cord, The District/Sky Atlantic

Drama Series

“Bad Sisters” — Sharon Horgan, Dearbhla Walsh, Faye Dorn, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Johann Knobel — Merman, ABC Signature/Apple TV+ — WINNER

“The Responder” — Chris Carey, Laurence Bowen, Tony Schumacher, Tim Mielants, Rebecca Ferguson, Toby Bruce — Dancing Ledge/BBC One

“Sherwood” — James Graham, Lewis Arnold, Rebecca Hodgson, Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross, Harriet Spencer — House Productions/BBC One

“Somewhere Boy” — Pete Jackson, Petra Fried, Emily Harrison, Gavin O’Grady, Alex Winckler — Clerkenwell Films/Channel 4

Leading Actor

Ben Whishaw — “This Is Going To Hurt” — Sister, Terrible Productions/BBC One — WINNER

Chaske Spencer — “The English” — Drama Republic, Eight Rooks/ BBC Two

Cillian Murphy — “Peaky Blinders” — Caryn Mandabach Productions/BBC One

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses” — See Saw Films/Apple TV+

Martin Freeman — “The Responder” — Dancing Ledge/BBC One

Taron Egerton — “Black Bird” — Apple Studios/Apple TV+

Scripted Comedy

“Am I Being Unreasonable?” — Daisy May Cooper, Selin Hizli, Jonny Campbell, Pippa Brown, Jack Thorne — Boffola Pictures, Lookout Point/BBC One

“Big Boys” — Jack Rooke, Jim Archer, Ash Atalla, Alex Smith, Bertie Peek — Roughcut TV/Channel 4

“Derry Girls” — Lisa Mcgee, Liz Lewin, Caroline Leddy, Michael Lennox, Brian J. Falconer, Jessica Sharkey — Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4 — WINNER

“Ghosts” — Monumental Television, Them There/BBC One

Leading Actress

Billie Piper — “I Hate Suzie Too” — Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic

Imelda Staunton — “The Crown” — Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

Kate Winslet — “I Am Ruth” — Me+you Productions, Juggle Productions/Channel 4

Maxine Peake — “Anne” — World Productions/ITV1

Sarah Lancashire — “Julia” — Lionsgate Television, Mad Ben Productions, Modern O Productions, Inc., 3Arts Entertainment, HBO Max /Sky Atlantic

Vicky Mcclure — “Without Sin” — Left Bank Pictures/ITVX