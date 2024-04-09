Luke Combs, Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen lead 2024 ACM Awards nominations

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards nominations are in.

Luke Combs leads the pack with eight nominations, followed by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen with six nominations each.

Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson received five nominations each, while Jelly Roll and Jordan Davis were nominated for four awards.

Tracy Chapman received her first nomination for writing "Fast Car," which was originally released in 1988 before Combs released his own version last year. The cover rocketed to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The winners will be announced at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 16, 2024. Viewers can tune in at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

Read below for the nominees in each category.

Entertainer of the yearKane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female artist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male artist of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Group of the year

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New female artist of the year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

New male artist of the year

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

New duo or group of the year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

Album of the year

"Gettin' Old" — Luke Combs

"Higher" — Chris Stapleton

"Leather" — Cody Johnson

"One Thing At A Time" — Morgan Wallen

"Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)" — Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the year

"Burn It Down" — Parker McCollum

"Fast Car" — Luke Combs

"Last Night" — Morgan Wallen

"Need A Favor" — Jelly Roll

"Next Thing You Know" — Jordan Davis

Song of the year

“Fast Car” — Luke Combs

"Heart Like A Truck" — Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis

"The Painter" — Cody Johnson

"Tennessee Orange" — Megan Moroney

Music event of the year

"Can’t Break Up Now" — Old Dominion, Megan Moroney

"Different ‘Round Here" — Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)

"I Remember Everything" — Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

"Man Made A Bar" — Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

"Save Me" — Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Visual media of the year

"Burn It Down" — Parker McCollum

"Human" — Cody Johnson

"In Your Love" — Tyler Childers

"Next Thing You Know" — Jordan Davis

“Tennessee Orange” — Megan Moroney

Songwriter of the year

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist-songwriter of the year

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Read the full list of studio recording and industry awards here.