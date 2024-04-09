Luke Combs, Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen lead 2024 ACM Awards nominations

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards nominations are in.
Luke Combs leads the pack with eight nominations, followed by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen with six nominations each.
Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson received five nominations each, while Jelly Roll and Jordan Davis were nominated for four awards.
Tracy Chapman received her first nomination for writing "Fast Car," which was originally released in 1988 before Combs released his own version last year. The cover rocketed to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The winners will be announced at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 16, 2024. Viewers can tune in at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.
Read below for the nominees in each category.
Entertainer of the yearKane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female artist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Male artist of the year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
Group of the year
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
New female artist of the year
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney
New male artist of the year
ERNEST
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith
New duo or group of the year
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold
Album of the year
"Gettin' Old" — Luke Combs
"Higher" — Chris Stapleton
"Leather" — Cody Johnson
"One Thing At A Time" — Morgan Wallen
"Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)" — Kelsea Ballerini
Single of the year
"Burn It Down" — Parker McCollum
"Fast Car" — Luke Combs
"Last Night" — Morgan Wallen
"Need A Favor" — Jelly Roll
"Next Thing You Know" — Jordan Davis
Song of the year
“Fast Car” — Luke Combs
"Heart Like A Truck" — Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis
"The Painter" — Cody Johnson
"Tennessee Orange" — Megan Moroney
Music event of the year
"Can’t Break Up Now" — Old Dominion, Megan Moroney
"Different ‘Round Here" — Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)
"I Remember Everything" — Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)
"Man Made A Bar" — Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
"Save Me" — Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
Visual media of the year
"Burn It Down" — Parker McCollum
"Human" — Cody Johnson
"In Your Love" — Tyler Childers
"Next Thing You Know" — Jordan Davis
“Tennessee Orange” — Megan Moroney
Songwriter of the year
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson
Artist-songwriter of the year
Zach Bryan
ERNEST
HARDY
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Read the full list of studio recording and industry awards here.