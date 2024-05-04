Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, calls out body-shaming online

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe, has a message for body-shamers.

In a TikTok video, the 24-year-old wrote that she "achieved a major milestone as a woman," reflecting on two comments she saw about her body on the internet.

"The first one said I should get on (Ozempic) because I'm too fat...," she wrote over her video. "The second accused me of starving myself because I'm too thin."

Phillippe said her weight had not changed in the time period between the comments being posted.

In the video, she smeared lipstick on her face as No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” played in the background. Over the clip she wrote, “It’s such bulls---.”

“No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don’t always know what someone’s gone through or what they struggle with,” she wrote. “But no matter who you are...Your beauty exceeds such superficial measures.”

Phillippe captioned the video, “Pretty is as pretty does, babes...& bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior,” with the kiss emoji and the hashtag #loveyouasyouare.

As a P.S., she noted that the trolling comments are primarily being targeted “disproportionately to young girls & women,” adding, “But let me be clear; bodyshaming is toxic no matter who the subject is. We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in.”

The "Legally Blonde" star's daughter also shared the video to her Instagram story, along with a follow-up pic.

“Bodyshaming is toxic behavior (Asked Benji and he agrees),” she wrote over a selfie picture with her dog.

She added, “So maybe just... don’t do that??”

Ava Phillippe's latest Instagram story post. Instagram

This isn't the first time Phillippe has used her online platforms to clap back at haters on her page.

In January 2022, People reported that she shared a picture of her and Witherspoon to her Instagram story for those leaving rude comments on her posts.

“QUICK REMINDER: I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts,” she wrote at the time. “My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & Love.”