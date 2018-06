share tweet pin email

Andrew Garfield, who soared to fame as the title role in the 2012 movie “The Amazing Spider-Man,” is now starring in the revival play “Angels in America” on Broadway. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the British-American actor talks to Willie Geist about the weight behind the role, how he’s able to step away from the character at the end of a grueling performance and what he offers to fans who ask for a selfie.