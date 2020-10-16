Anchor says she was fired for appearing in new Adam Sandler Halloween movie

A television anchor's 15 seconds of movie fame have come at the cost of her job.

Alaina Pinto, a former morning anchor at WHDH 7News in Boston, wrote on Twitter that she was fired this week because of her cameo in the new Adam Sandler Netflix movie "Hubie Halloween."

Boston television anchor Alaina Pinto said she lost her job for this cameo as a fictional anchor dressed as Harley Quinn in the new Adam Sandler Halloween movie. Netflix

"Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News," she tweeted. "I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, 'Hubie Halloween.'

"In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved."

Hi Friends! I have some news to share…

Management at the station did not respond to a request for comment by TODAY.

Pinto's 38-second cameo comes 12 minutes into the movie when she plays a news anchor for a fictional station's morning show called "Wake Up, Boston" that is being watched on Halloween by Julie Bowen's character.

Pinto dresses up as DC Comics character Harley Quinn for a segment about Halloween, only to realize that the station's female meteorologist and another reporter have also dressed up as Quinn.

"Tracy, you went with Harley Quinn, too?" she says to a reporter played by Sandler’s wife, Jackie Sandler.

"Sure did, Erin," Jackie Sandler says. "Only one day a year to show your ex what he’s missing!"

Pinto had been with WHDH since 2016 and previously worked at a pair of stations in Vermont.

"Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station," she tweeted. "Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter — the future is bright!"