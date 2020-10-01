Adam Sandler shows off his new beard, admits: 'I don't look good'

Adam Sandler didn’t stubble over his words while discussing his facial hair.

The actor showed off a beard he’s sporting while appearing on Wednesday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Wow, that’s quite a beard you have there,” Kimmel said.

“It’s disgusting. I’m sorry. It’s not a beard. It’s a mask,” the actor joked in response.

“No, they’re different things. You can’t just grow hair on your face and protect yourself. Have you been listening to Dr. Fauci, Adam?” Kimmel fired back.

Sandler is more recognizable with a clean-shaven face. Hector Vivas / Getty Images

“When I keep my mouth closed, it’s a mask,” Sandler said before he closed his mouth to make his point.

“You have like a lumberjack look to you. You look different with the beard than I would have ever guessed,” Kimmel said.

Sandler, 54, said he’s grown the beard as part of a movie he’s shooting, noting his facial hair has a genetic quality to it.

“I don’t look good. I know that, but I’m doing it for a movie. But my father had a beard my whole life and this is very similar to the way his beard was, like gray at the bottom," he said. "I don’t have gray hair on my head for some reason, but I got grays coming out the bottom here.”

Sandler said the beard is for a movie he’s making with LeBron James' production company, in which he plays an NBA scout.

“It is very Amish. It’s very Mennonite, your beard,” Kimmel joked about his scruffy look.

“It’s awful. No, nobody likes it at all. People on the street go, ‘No! No! No, Adam!’ And I go, ‘No, I did it for a movie.’ And they go, ‘No movie! No, no!’”

Whether you like Sandler’s beard or not, you can check him out in his new Netflix movie, “Hubie Halloween,” available next Wednesday.