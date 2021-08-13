New 'American Crime Story' trailer depicts Clinton and Lewinsky affair

It's a star-studded flashback to a scandal that rocked the nation in 1998 as Monica Lewinsky goes face to face with Linda Tripp and we get our first look at Clive Owen as Bill Clinton in the newest trailer for the upcoming FX series about the Clinton impeachment.

The trailer for "Impeachment: American Crime Story" shows Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky as she first meets Clinton, as well as her interactions with Linda Tripp, played by an unrecognizable Sarah Paulson, who famously recorded their conversations.

The series, which premieres Sept. 7 on FX, focuses on Clinton's 1998 impeachment and relationship with Lewinsky from the perspectives of the women heavily involved in the events; in addition to Feldstein and Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford plays Paula Jones, who filed a sexual harassment suit against Clinton that tied into the impeachment.

The trailer shows Tripp, who became a close confidant of Lewinsky, sharing multiple tapes of recorded phone calls with the White House intern that helped lead to Clinton's impeachment.

It also gives a glimpse of Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton and Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, the publisher of the Drudge Report, who broke the story of the scandal.

The clip also features Clinton uttering the famous line: "I did not have sexual relations with that woman."

Lewinsky served as a producer for the show, which was helmed by Ryan Murphy.

"I was hesitant, and truthfully more than a little scared to sign on," Lewinsky told Vanity Fair in 2019. "But after a lengthy dinner meeting with Ryan, I came to understand even more clearly how dedicated he is to giving a voice to the marginalized in all of his brilliant work. I’m privileged to work with him and the other talented people on the team, and I’m privileged to have this opportunity.

"I’m so grateful for the growth we’ve made as a society that allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation," she continued. "This isn’t just a me problem. Powerful people, often men, take advantage of those subordinate to them in myriad ways all the time. Many people will see this as such a story and for that reason, this narrative is one that is, regretfully, evergreen."

"Impeachment: American Crime Story" is the third installment of the series examining lurid scandals that riveted the nation. It follows "The People v. O.J. Simpson," which also included Paulson as prosecutor Marcia Clark, and "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," which examined the murder of the famous fashion designer.

