Sarah Paulson is known for her ability to transform herself into character and now she looks nearly unrecognizable in her latest role as Linda Tripp.

Paulson, 45, shared a pic of herself in costume on Instagram Friday as filming began for "American Crime Story: Impeachment." Paulson plays Tripp, who was Monica Lewinsky's confidante before her scandal with President Bill Clinton broke.

"Linda. American Crime Story: Impeachment has begun principal photography," the actress captioned the photo of herself wearing a wig, glasses and a very 1990's style jacket.

On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in June, Paulson told the host she would be wearing prosthetics in order to play the role.

Linda Tripp famously recorded her private conversations with Lewinsky about her relationship with Clinton and became a whistleblower in what became one of the biggest scandals in U.S. history. Tripp passed away in April at age 70 after a battle with cancer.

Ryan Murphy will direct Paulson in the limited series along with Clive Owen, who will star as Clinton. Beanie Feldstein, one of the stars of the 2019 comedy "Booksmart" is taking on the role of Lewinsky, who is a consultant on the production.

The show is based on the book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President" by Jeffrey Toobin. Toobin was fired from The New Yorker this past week due to his involvement in a scandal of his own, in which he exposed himself during a staff Zoom call.

Previous installments of "American Crime Story" have covered the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace and the murder trial of O.J. Simpson, in which Paulson starred as prosecutor Marcia Clark. Paulson transformed into character for that part, bringing nuance and dimension to a woman who had been mocked and marginalized during the trial. She won an Emmy for her performance and even brought the former Los Angeles prosecutor as her guest to the ceremony.

"American Crime Story: Impeachment" was supposed to begin shooting in the spring of 2020 but filming was pushed to the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. Paulson can currently be seen in Netflix's "Ratched," a TV series that focuses on the character Nurse Ratched from "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," and the upcoming thriller "Run" on Hulu.