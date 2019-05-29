Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 29, 2019, 1:17 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

If you missed Tuesday night's season premiere of "America's Got Talent," you also missed one of the most powerful performances ever seen on the series.

But there's good news: It's not too late to get a look at the emotional showstopping number that a young man named Kodi Lee delivered.

Just be sure to grab some tissues before you press play.

The 22-year-old performer was escorted onto the stage by his mother, Tina Lee, who gave everyone an introduction to her son.

"Kodi is blind and autistic," she explained. "We found out that he loved music really early on — he listened and his eyes just went huge. And when he started singing, that's when I was in tears, because that's when I realized, 'Oh, my gosh! He's an entertainer.' Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world, because when you're autistic, it's really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life, playing music."

And if anyone doubted her words, they didn't for long.

Moments later, Kodi took a seat at the piano and seemed to totally transform as he launched into Leon Russell's bluesy ballad, "A Song for You." The soulful rendition stunned the audience and earned strong reactions from each of the judges.

Kodi Lee's performance on "America's Got Talent" blew everyone away. NBC

Simon Cowell's jaw literally dropped, Julianne Hough was in tears, Howie Mandel couldn't look away and new judge Gabrielle Union smiled throughout it all. And when it was over, they were out of their seats — like everyone else there — for a standing ovation.

"What just happened there was extraordinary," Cowell said when the cheers died down. "I mean, really extraordinary. I don't know what it's like to live in Kodi's world. ... Your voice is absolutely fantastic; you have a really beautiful tone. ... I'm going to remember this moment for the rest of my life."

And if that wasn't praise enough, Union took it one step further.

Gabrielle Union gathers with Kodi Lee and his family after his performance on "America's Got Talent." NBC

Looking at Kodi's mom, Tina, she said, "I'm a new judge this season, and I'm also a new mom this year. It's the toughest job I've ever had and the most rewarding job I've ever had. You just want to give your kids the moon, the stars and the rainbows, and tonight, I'm going to give you something special."

That's when she hit the Golden Buzzer for the first time, guaranteeing Kodi a spot in the live Hollywood rounds.

After the show, Union took to Twitter to add, "I know I'm not alone when I say that (Kodi Lee) will change the world and inspire millions."

And in just a few months, his new fans will find out if he'll also claim the big win on "America's Got Talent."