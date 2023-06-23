Alyson Stoner says they were fired from a children's show after coming out

Alyson Stoner says their decision to come out as a member of the queer community once cost them a job.

The actor, who is known for their roles in Disney titles such as "Camp Rock" and "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," made the revelation while opening up about their career and sexuality in a new episode of the "Past Your Bedtime" podcast.

“I did end up getting fired from a children’s show because they felt that I was unsafe — now that they knew I was queer — to be around kids,” the star said about 50 minutes into the conversation.

The 29-year-old acknowledged that they knew there were potential downfalls associated with coming out and said it's a conversation they had with their music manager Kevin Jonas Sr., the father of the Jonas Brothers, at the time.

“He was very loving and supportive and helpful in me understanding that there are risks if I do this. It's totally my choice but it could affect not only people's perception but also like hireability for jobs," they said. "So there was definitely discrimination there."

Still, Stoner emphasized that they have experienced more highs than lows since coming out.

"The beauty far outweighs the hate comments and death threats, but it was intimidating but also liberating," they said.

While talking about their sexual identity, Stoner recalled the added pressure that came along with coming out in the public eye.

"It was really nerve-wracking and the reason I ended up doing it was because my girlfriend at the time, we reached a point in our relationship where it felt like it was a disservice to her for her to be hidden. Right?" they explained.

Although they were nervous, Stoner ultimately decided to be true to themselves and they're glad to see the industry has come more full circle with more roles for queer people.

"I played a queer character on a Nickelodeon show which was cool to see the evolution of Disney and Nickelodeon integrating LGBTQ+ characters," they said.

In 2018, Stoner penned a piece for Teen Vogue about their journey towards embracing their sexual identity. In the essay, the star spoke openly about the way their colleagues warner that they could "ruin" their career if they came out.

"My dream and all I’d worked tirelessly for since the age of 6 was suddenly at risk by my being . . . true to myself," they wrote.

The star ended the essay by offering their fans a message of hope.

"If you’re questioning or struggling with your sexuality, gender identity, or anything else, know that I and so many who’ve gone before us are with you. Whatever your identity, you are lovable and wonderful and enough," they wrote.