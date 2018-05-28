Alicia Keys' duet with her son is the cutest thing we've seen all day

share tweet pin email

Musical talent clearly runs in this family!

Alicia Keys posted a sweet video showing her eldest son, Egypt, accompanying her on the piano as she sang “Lean on Me.”

Egypt, 7, nailed the chord progressions of the Bill Withers classic while Keys belts out the melody.

Keys’ husband, producer Kasseem Dean (a.k.a. Swizz Beatz), also posted the cute clip on his Instagram.

“Wow wow wow I’ve been waiting for this moment,” the proud dad and husband wrote in the caption. “The dedication and hard work my wife put into the kids are priceless. Let me find out [if] y’all have a tour coming soon.”

Keys is a gifted pianist — as well as a phenomenal singer — so it’s only natural that she would teach her son the instrument ... and he is clearly a natural!

This isn’t the first time Keys and her husband have shown off their kids’ budding musical talents on Instagram. Back in April 2017, Dean posted an adorable video of their younger son, Genesis, doing some pretty amazing freestyle beatboxing.

Earlier this month, Dean posted another clip of Egypt jamming on the piano with some of his parents’ musical friends.

What's more, when he was just 5-years-old, Egypt produced a track for Kendrick Lamar's 2016 album, "Untitled Unmastered."

His proud mom posted a video of her son in the studio, looking like a pro.

"He got up that morning humming a melody ... We went to the piano to find it ..." Keys wrote in the caption. "He picked it out by ear ... he loves to play ... I know that feeling."

Both boys have clearly inherited their parents' musical genes. We can't wait for the family album!