How did Adam Sandler become a Gen-Z style icon?

Adam Sandler became famous in the '90s for his comedy — but it's his style that's going viral on TikTok lately.

In videos with hashtags like #AdamSandlerStyle and #AdamSandlerSummer, teens pair cargos pants with oversized T-shirts, button-downs and Hawaiian patterns. Colors are recommended; a slouch is required.

During a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show," the comedian spoke about his unlikely rise as a style icon — and reacted to videos of people recreating his style.

“What do you call your fashion and your swag?” Hudson prompted the 57-year-old actor during the segment.

Adam Sandler, style icon. Mega / GC Images

"Mine is ... I don't know how ... it's just people talk to me a lot about it lately," he said with a shake of his head as a photo of him appeared on the screen.

In the shot, he's wearing a white patterned shit with off-white shorts with red lining. The look is completed by blue sneakers with red laces, and long white socks.

"I mean, that's just a man who opened a suitcase and threw something on," he said as the audience laughed with him.

"My kids are mad at me now because I wear those shirts now ... I don't know it's I mess with those shirts now. I'm sorry, by the way. I'm sorry every day for the way I dress," he said, as a picture of him wearing a pink and blue shirt with red shorts appeared.

"Whatever's clean in the closet, I'll take that," he said, describing his philosophy.

Why are people dressing like Adam Sandler?

On TikTok, videos with the hashtags #AdamSandlerStyle and #AdamSandlerSummer have millions of combined views.

During the interview with Hudson, Sandler reacted to videos of young people paying homage to his outfits. He clapped his hands with glee.

"I haven't seen this before. It's pretty good," he said. "It looks pretty comfortable."

Sandler said a daughter's friend borrowed one of his shorts for her school's "Adam Sandler dress up day" — which is a thing.

Adam Sandler attends the 2nd Annual Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala at Citizen News Hollywood on June 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. Getty Images

What is Adam Sandler's style?

TikToker @wavykaren described Adam Sandler's look as the “the ultimate La-Z-Boy style.”

Whether you’ve spotted the comedian at one of his shows, eyed him in the pages of a magazine, or you’re going based on his movie appearances, you’ve likely seen Sandler wear any combination of oversized clothing.

The actor often rolls up to on talk shows and red carpets in basketball shorts, baggy cargo shorts, shirts, hoodies, sneakers, Uggs and always white socks.

Actor Adam Sandler walks on the street in Soho, New York on August 1, 2023. Sipa USA via AP

“Parachute basketball shorts are basically Adam Sandler’s second skin, every article of clothing needs to be extra large and extra cozy.” @wavykarenk continued.

Hundreds of users on TikTok have uploaded videos of their attempts at the Adam Sandler aesthetic, or how to build "an Adam Sandler fit kit."

"Its a little bit of a joke, but its also very much a lifestyle," one TikToker captioned a post shared to her TikTok page.

More than just mimicking the comedian's laid-back fashion sense, the trend is embracing his seemingly laidback frame of of mind.