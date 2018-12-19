Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Adam Sandler has taken a break from the jokes to remember good friend Chris Farley with a heartwarming song commemorating the legendary comedian on the 21st anniversary of his death.

Sandler released a tribute song on Tuesday from his Netflix special "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh" that was all about remembering "my good friend Chris Farley."

As Sandler performed the song, clips played on a video screen of some of Farley's famous characters from "Saturday Night Live" like Matt Foley, the Lunch Lady and his Chippendale's audition alongside the late Patrick Swayze.

Sandler and Farley worked together on "SNL" in the early 1990s before Farley left the show in 1995. Farley also appeared briefly in the Sandler hit movie "Billy Madison." He died at 33 of a drug overdose in 1997.

Adam Sandler and Chris Farley became close friends working on "SNL" together in the early 1990s. WireImage

In his song, Sandler remembered how they would tell the hard-partying Farley he needed to dial it back so that he didn't end up like John Belushi, another "SNL" legend who died at 33 from a drug overdose.

"We'd tell him 'Slow down, you'll end up like Belushi and Candy,''' Sandler sang. "He said, 'Those guys are my heroes, that's all fine and dandy.'''

Sandler also somberly recalled the "last big hang" he had with his friend, which came at the wedding of "SNL" castmate Tim Meadows about six months before Farley's death.

"Nothing was harder than saying goodbye,'' Sandler sang.

We learn in the song that Sandler's children now watch Farley's old clips on YouTube and rewatch his comedy hit "Tommy Boy," keeping his performances alive into the next generation.

"Hey buddy life has moved on, but you still bring us so much joy,'' Sandler sang.

David Spade, Farley's co-star in "Tommy Boy," also shared a remembrance of his friend on Tuesday, posting an old gag reel from the 1995 comedy classic.

Spade has made a point of keeping Farley's legacy alive now that two decades have passed since he was one of the most beloved comedic performers of his generation.

He told TODAY in 2015 that Farley was a “sweetheart,” joking that their relationship was "like an old married couple, except we slept in the same bed."