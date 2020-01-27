Who was the person wearing skeleton face paint at the Grammys? Alicia Keys' stepson

One Grammys attendee drew attention with his skeleton-themed face paint — and the internet had questions.

Is no one going to comment on the skeleton face paint dude at the #GRAMMYs ? — Travis Baum (@TheTravisBaum) January 27, 2020

Who is the guy in the second row of the #GRAMMYs audience wearing the skeleton mask?#GRAMMYAwards2020 #GrammyAwards — Kit Curran (@curran_kit) January 27, 2020

can anyone shed some light on the skeleton face paint man seated in row two? lmao #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/HsE2vPDj28 — Emma Baty (@EmmaBaty) January 27, 2020

Who the hell has their face painted like a skeleton #grammys — VincentNicolas (@VincentDelDeOro) January 27, 2020

Well, it turns out that someone was Alicia Keys' stepson, Prince Nasir Dean, who is the son of her husband, Swizz Beatz.

Nasir Dean, whose stage name is Note Marcato, documented himself getting ready on social media for the big night out supporting his stepmom, who was host for the night.

He showed off his skeleton face paint look, something that is part of his experience as a budding artist, as seen in other posts of his on his social media.

Earlier this month, Swizz Beatz — whose real name is Kasseem Dean — dedicated a post in his son’s honor on Instagram.

“I’m so proud of you making your own way my prince keep going!” he wrote. “Tonight you killed it congrats on your 1st LA show we had to pop up @notemarcato #beachbumlimbo.”

Keys released a song, “Blended Family (What You Do For Love),” a few years back as a tribute to her blended family, and to discuss the importance of putting aside contention for the sake of your family.

“The understanding, compassion and support we’ve found is a powerful testament to the healing that comes when we choose love," Keys said of the song upon its release. "Especially for the kids ... the most important part of our lives."