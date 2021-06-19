Champ was one of two dogs to move into the White House in January. There hadn't been a presidential pet during former President Donald Trump's administration, but that changed when Champ and Major, who was the first rescue dog to ever live in the White House, bounded into the West Wing.

"Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us," the statement continued. "He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden."

Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021

Champ joined the family in 2008 when he was acquired as a puppy from a breeder. That year, Biden's granddaughters named him Champ on Christmas Day, because the president's father used to call him that.

"In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware," the statement on Saturday said. "In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always."