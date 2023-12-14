New Jersey train passengers had a whole different kind of bull to put up with on their commute Thursday.

NJ Transit was subject to up to 45-minute delays on Dec. 14 after a loose bull was spotted running up and down one of the tracks of Newark Penn Station. Photos and video from the scene show the brown longhorn running along the train tracks and appearing not all too chuffed by the situation.

According to NBC affiliate WNBC, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé told the outlet that police received a call regarding the situation at around 10:46 a.m. local time. Newark Police Emergency Services Unit joined forces with the Port Authority Police Department to search and wrangle the animal, who was ultimately contained in a fenced-off lot without incident.

By 11 a.m., NJ Transit reported on X that it had expected 45-minute delays between Newark Penn and New York Penn Station due to police activity. The public transportation system shared a photo of the bull in its update.

On social platforms, users hit the bull’s eye with their jokes.

“What is the bull protesting?” one user quipped.

“Me to boss: I’m going to be late bull is on the tracks... boss: o yeah? Did the dog eat your homework too?” another replied on Instagram.

“Wow, I know i’ve gained a few winter lbs but please respect my privacy as I take transit,” one user wrote.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy chimed in on the situation with a tweet of a video from the scene.

“I’ve always been bullish on Jersey’s future, but this is just a step too far folks,” he tweeted.

“When the rodeo moves to the next town without you,” another added.

No details on how the bull got loose or where it belongs were readily available. However, Fragé said that the animal will be safeguarded by a local animal sanctuary for the time being.