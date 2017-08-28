share tweet pin email

We all want what's best for our pets; they're part of our families, after all. But there are so many products out there that it's hard to know which ones work, and which your four-legged friend will actually like.

So we've rounded up 13 of the best-selling and best-reviewed pet products on Amazon that will show your furry friends just how much they're loved.

With the PetPeek fence window, animal lovers can help satisfy pets' curiosity without sacrificing safety. With a 4 1/2-star rating, the window is "easy to install and looks cool," according to one review, and "a must buy for dog lovers!"

On-the-go hydration is a lot easier with Doggie Drinklets portable water bowls. Amazon reviewers say the compact, reusable bowls, which fold flat, are "easy to carry, easy to set up" and "the most portable drinking solution for our dog that we've ever used."

Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator, $20, Amazon

Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator comes with a pretty high price tag, but according to reviewers, it's worth every penny. As one person explained, "You could probably buy four or five bottles of Febreze for the cost of this stuff... but, four or five bottles of Febreze isn't going to work nearly as well as this stuff."

Modcat Litter Box Kit, $95, Amazon

Keep the kitty litter in the litter box instead of all over your floor with the Modcat Litter Box Kit. Reviewers say they "really really really love the design" and that its sleek look means "visitors don't immediately pick up on the crazy cat lady vibe." One even declared, "my only regret is that I didn't buy this sooner."

Greenies Pill Pockets Chicken Flavor Treats for Dogs, $12, Amazon

For the most part, dogs will eat anything — that includes trash, Barbie dolls and cat poop. Unfortunately, the one things most dogs won't eat is medication they might need. Enter Greenies Pill Pockets. Reviewers say the pill-hiding treats make "medicating my dog very easy" and a great alternative to expensive pill pockets you get from the vet.

Amazon is not only a great place for dogs and cats, you can also find amazing products for all kinds of small pets. The MidWest Guinea Habitat is the site's best-selling small animal cage. Reviewers say the guinea pig cage is "simple to clean" and "piggies love it."

Petrodex Enzymatic Toothpaste, $8, Amazon

Make waking up to your dog licking your face a little more pleasant with Petrodex enzymatic toothpaste. Reviewers say the poultry-flavored toothpaste is easy to use and makes it so "when your loved one showers you with kisses you won't have to hold your breath."

Peter's Woven Grass Play Ball, $4, Amazon

Reviews from rabbit and chinchilla owners say Peter's Woven Grass Play Ball is a hit with their pets. One reviewer said their rabbit "gnawed, tossed it, dug it and enjoyed it immensely. We couldn't ask for more!"

Catit Flower Fountain, $30, Amazon

Amazon's best-selling cat water fountain, the Catit Flower Fountain, is more than just a cute design. Three water flow settings are sure to please even the pickiest feline. Reviewers like that the tank is not reachable, meaning fewer spills.

Providence Engraving Aluminum Pet ID Tags for Cat and Dog, $4, Amazon

Available in two sizes, seven shapes, and nine colors, the Providence engraving aluminum pet ID tags for cats and dogs is sure to fit any pet's personality. "The price is cheap but the quality is great," wrote one review, while another was "pleasantly surprised" by the quality.

Bayer Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs, $49, Amazon

Bayer Seresto flea and tick collar is the best-selling dog's flea collar on Amazon, and for good reason. One reviewer summed it up saying it's "the first product we've ever used that actually kills fleas."

Interpet Limited Superpet Chinchilla Lava Ledge, $4, Amazon

While specifically listed as a product for chinchillas, the Interpet Limited Superpet Chinchilla Lava Ledge is also great for pet rats, according to reviewers, who say the ledge is great for both chewing and climbing.

2-in-1 Pet Glove: Grooming Tool + Furniture Pet Hair Remover Mitt, $13, Amazon

The 2-in-1 pet glove grooming tool and furniture pet hair remover mitt does double duty removing loose hair from your pet and your furniture. Reviewers call it the "perfect grooming glove" and a "gold medal shredder".