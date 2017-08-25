share tweet pin email

Raise the ruff — Saturday is National Dog Day! There's no better way to celebrate man's best friend with a new treat or toy.

Our friends from Barkbox did the digging for you and have picked out some paw-tastic gifts for your pupper that will he or she will be sure to love!

From furry dog critters to delicious treats, your dog will be woofing for these.

Bark® Playactin' Paddy Possum Dog Toy, $12, Target

Target

Does your dog love to go hunting in the backyard? This is the perfect toy for them!

Bark® Flappin' Flossie Pigeon Dog Toy, $12, Target

Target

Always barking at those birds out the window? Bark no more!

Bark® Winston the Wooly Mammoth Stuffed Dog Toy, $8, Target

Target

For the dogs that need an upgrade to its go-to stuff toy, they'll love playing with this one!

Bark® Adorable Snowman Stuffed Dog Toy, $11, Target

Target

Ready for winter? Never too early to start the holiday shopping! Grab this stocking stuffer now.

Bark® Steak Chew of Liberty New York Dog Treats, $6, Target

Target

For the dog that's always begging for the steak dinner, this one will be a real treat.

Bark® Best Ever Chicken Nugget Dog Snacks, $10, Target

Target

Did someone say chicken?! These are the ultimate training treats for pups of all ages.