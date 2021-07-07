Aly Raisman 'completely heartbroken' over missing dog Mylo, offers reward

Aly Raisman is asking her followers in the Boston area to be on the lookout for her beloved dog Mylo, who ran off over the July Fourth weekend after he was spooked by fireworks.

The former gymnast and two-time Olympian, 27, said she's "completely heartbroken" about her missing dog and is offering a reward for anyone who can provide information leading to his safe return.

Raisman shared a photo of Mylo on Instagram Sunday and said that when he ran away, he was wearing tags and a leash. While Raisman is eager for information, she asked people in Boston to not actively search for Mylo.

"He is terrified, and the folks at Missing Dogs Mass advised that we don’t have anyone yelling his name or running around looking for him. I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing that we want to have happen," she wrote. "If anyone should see Mylo, please don’t post the location in social media comments, but message me directly at lynnraisman@gmail.com. Tremendous gratitude for your help and understanding."

Raisman shared another update on Tuesday, explaining her dog had not yet been found.

"Please please please reach out with exact location if you see or hear anything Thank you," she wrote. "If you’re in the Boston area or surrounding locations can you please check your backyard for Mylo?"

In a separate update later that day, she asked her followers to remain vigilant and revealed she would offer a reward to anyone who could help get Mylo back home safely.

"I am offering a reward for Mylo's safe return. Please keep your eyes open, he could be trapped or hiding," Raisman wrote in a screenshot of the same message she posted on Twitter. "I still ask that if he is running please do not chase him, we don't want to push him further away or put him in danger."

"Sick to my stomach & completely heartbroken. Hoping for good news soon," she added in the caption.

According to Pet Amber Alert, a site focused on helping reunite missing pets with their owners, more pets go missing on the 4th of July than any other day of the year due to the loud snaps, bangs and pops from fireworks. The group added that animal control officials see anywhere from a 30 to 60 percent in lost pets over the holiday than any other day of the year.