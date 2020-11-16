Chris Evans' and Aly Raisman's dogs had a play date, and the video is so adorable

Aly Raisman's puppy named Mylo just made a new pal, Chris Evan's dog, Dodger, and the two seem to be getting along swimmingly.

The Olympic gold medalist, 26, and the Captain America actor, 39, got their pets together for a play date over the weekend and shared the most adorable video of the two new friends running around outside.

"Be gentle," Evans is heard in the background of a clip tweeted by Raisman as his mixed breed boxer roughhouses with her blue-eyed, chocolate brown pooch.

While watching Mylo play, Raisman and Evans both observe that Dodger looks much bigger compared to Mylo.

Raisman's new addition also warmed up to Evans pretty quickly. In a second video posted to the gymnast's Twitter, the Marvel star can be seen holding the 4-month-old dog and getting some sweet cuddles.

The Olympian rescued Mylo in October from a shelter and expressed her excitement on social media at the time.

"I’m so excited to be his mom. I’ve already cried a few times because I feel so lucky," she wrote in an Oct. 31 post. "He kept me up most of the night but I loved being able to comfort him & make him feel safe."

The athlete added that she's not sure what type of mixed breed Mylo is.

"The shelter didn’t know his mom or dad. Wondering where he got those beautiful blue eyes from," she shared.

Raisman has been open about her love for animals and gushed about her family's two dogs, Magic and Gibson, during an interview with TODAY earlier this year.

Evans is also a proud pet parent and frequently posts about Dodger on his social media. In 2018, he shared a video of the moment he first met the rescue dog to celebrate National Pet Day.

"This is the moment we met," he wrote on Twitter. "He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!!"