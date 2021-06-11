Robin Williams' son Zak and wife Olivia June welcome 2nd child — see the pics

And baby makes four!

Zak Williams and his wife, Olivia June, recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Zola June Williams.

Williams, 38, is the eldest child of the late actor Robin Williams. He also shares a 2-year-old son, McLaurin "Mickey" Clement, with his wife.

Williams announced his baby's arrival in an Instagram post Thursday, sharing four photos of his darling little girl.

The proud dad posted a close-up of his daughter and a shot of her wearing an adorable floral onesie. He also added a cute shot of his son holding his new baby sister. In the last photo of the slideshow, the family of four wear big smiles for the camera.

"Introducing our newest member of the family, Zola June Williams! Since joining us, she’s getting on amazingly with her big brother @mickeycwilliams and has proven to be one laid back little girl. @heyoliviajune is doing awesome and we are over-the-moon to be welcoming Zola into the world!" the mental health advocate wrote.

June also shared several photos of the newborn and a sweet video of her son admiring his new sister as she slept.

"It’s hard to believe it’s already been a little over two weeks since we welcomed our sweet baby girl, Zola June Williams, into the world!! It’s been a whirlwind of love and laughs as a family of four. Mickey is the best big brother, so helpful and so hyped. @zakpym and I couldn’t be happier and more in love with our growing family," she wrote.

Back in December, the couple sported matching holiday pajamas to reveal that they were expecting a new addition to the family.

"Well... we tried to get a Christmas card done this year... and a nice family photo... but 2020. On the upside, we are thrilled to use the excuse of Christmas jammies to announce that @zakpym and I are expecting a baby girl to turn us into a family of four (six if you count our fur children) this May 2021!" June wrote on Instagram.

Williams and June got married last October with their son on hand on World Mental Health Day.

"I had the great joy of marrying my best friend and mother of our son Mickey, @heyoliviajune, yesterday during an outdoor wedding with a few close friends and family. The day could not have gone better and we are glad we could find a way to pull things off safely and with consideration of the ongoing pandemic on #worldmentalhealthday," he wrote at the time.