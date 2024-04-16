WNBA rookies reveal the advice from their parents that carried them to the league

The WNBA draft on April 15 brought some of women's basketball's brightest stars to the big stage — but they didn't get there on their own.

The league's newest rookies spoke to TODAY.com just after discovering which team they're headed to next, revealing the advice from their parents that aided in their success.

Here's how some of the WNBA's top picks responded.

Caitlin Clark

Former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever, said some of the best advice from her parents has been to have faith in herself.

Caitlin Clark was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images

“‘Be confident,’ but also the biggest thing over the course of the last couple of months, ‘Soak in every single second,’” she said of their advice. “‘It goes fast. This is once in a lifetime, so enjoy every single part of it.’”

Angel Reese

“My mom is an independent mom, single mom,” said former LSU forward Angel Reese. “Me and my brother went to college for free. I know if we weren’t playing basketball, we probably wouldn’t be able to go to college free.”

Angel Reese was drafted by Chicago Sky during the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images

When Reese was drafted by the Chicago Sky, the rookie said her mom was crying from the crowd.

“I did it for her, all of the long nights, long days,” Reese added. “I would drive my grandparents to Florida from Maryland, just all those long trips that we sacrificed, it was worth it.”

Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink, the former Stanford forward who is headed to the Los Angeles Sparks, said her family instilled in her the “power of positive thinking.”

Cameron Brink was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks during the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images

“Your mind is your biggest tool,” Brink said, adding that her family would remind her to keep “attacking every day, being hungry and obviously building relationships along the way.”

Kamilla Cardoso

Former South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso points to her family's sacrifice as inspiration, allowing her to leave Brazil as a teenager to play basketball in the United States.

Kamilla Cardoso was drafted by the Chicago Sky during the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images

“My family made a huge sacrifice, letting their young daughter chase her dream in a whole other country,” she said. “I didn’t speak the language, I wasn’t even familiar with the culture. Just by doing that, allowing me to go chase my dream, that’s one huge sacrifice that my family made.”

Cardoso, who is headed to the Sky, said on the night of the draft she felt “so proud” of what she accomplished with the help of her family, adding that she hopes to now give them a “better life.”

Marquesha Davis

For Marquesha Davis, the former guard at Ole Miss drafted by the New York Liberty, it was her mom who taught her the value of faith.

Marquesha Davis was drafted by New York Liberty during the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images

“My mom, she always told me to keep God first and that’s always what I’ve done,” she said. “I’m blessed to be here.”

Celeste Taylor

Former Ohio State guard Celeste Taylor, drafted by the Fever, said the accomplishment of making it to the WNBA is a “testament to how much my parents have sacrificed.”

Celeste Taylor was drafted by Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images

“I think the biggest thing is to be who I am and (in) everything that I do, continue to be who I am,” she said of the advice she received from her parents. “Because I am very authentic, very genuine, very loving, and I think that has carried me so far from creating relationships to being the player that I am today.”

Dyaisha Fair

Dyaisha Fair, a former Syracuse guard who will join the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, also pointed to her faith and her parents for shaping who she's become.

Dyaisha Fair was drafted by Las Vegas Aces during the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images

“All throughout my life, I’ve been a big faith person. I trust in God. I think my faith has carried me. And what God has done for me has got me here,” she said. “My folks always say, ‘What’s for you is for you.’”

Aaliyah Edwards

Aaliyah Edwards, a former UConn forward who was drafted by the Washington Mystics, credits one piece of advice from her mom that assisted in her success: “Be selfish in my development.”

Aaliyah Edwards was drafted by Washington Mystics during the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images

“(My mom) was my first basketball coach, as well, so you know how that goes,” Edwards said with a laugh. “She’d just say, ‘Be confident. Be who you are.’ I’m a workhorse. I always get it done, off the court, on the court, and just doing whatever I can to impact my team.”

Jacy Sheldon

Former Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon, who is headed to the Dallas Wings, said her family and trainers all showed up to the draft in support.

Jacy Sheldon was drafted by Minnesota Lynx during the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images

“I think just the advice from them is having that killer mindset, killer instinct and just working at that every day,” Sheldon said. “Obviously, today I’ll enjoy, but tomorrow it’s back to work and back in the gym.”

Alissa Pili

Former Utah forward Alissa Pili, who was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx, said her parents have always fought and sacrificed for their kids.

Alissa Pili was drafted by Minnesota Lynx during the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images

“My parents are huge competitors, as well, and they just want the best for their kids,” Pili says. “I think they just do everything in their power to sacrifice and get us in the best position to get us where we want to go.”