Watch Thomas Rhett's adorable daughters dance to his AMAs performance

Thomas Rhett's biggest fans may not have been at the 2019 American Music Awards to cheer him on — but they sure celebrated at home!

The country singer shared a video of his adorable daughters, Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2, dancing in front of the TV as he sang "Look At What God Gave Her" at Sunday's ceremony, which was televised live from the the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"Red carpet pictures to come soon but this is just too amazing not to post! See y’all tomorrow baby girls!!" he captioned the cute clip.

Rhett, 29, attended the star-studded ceremony with his wife, Lauren Akins, 30, who's expecting the couple's third daughter.

Thomas Rhett walked the AMAs red carpet with pregnant wife Lauren Akins. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Akins shared a sweet pic of the couple on the red carpet that showed off her growing baby bump.

"@amas with my big honey & little honey number 3," she captioned it.

The lovebirds celebrated seven years of marriage in October by sharing heartfelt tributes to each other.

“I can’t believe the Lord has blessed me with 7 amazing years of marriage with (Lauren),” Rhett wrote next to a photo of the couple fly-fishing. “It’s tough to put into words how crazy the ride has been. We have changed and grown in so many ways and I literally find new ways to love you every single day.”

“There is no one in the world like you babe,” he added. “You are the most amazing mother to our kids and you treat me way too good.”

Akins shared a gallery of pics of the couple, including a gorgeous shot taken on their wedding day.

“You are better than my best dream and so is our life with our precious babies,” she gushed. “I’m so thankful God gave me you:) can’t wait for the next 70 babe … I love you Thomas Rhett.”