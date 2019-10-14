Happy anniversary to Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins!

The couple marked seven years of marriage Saturday by gushing about each other on social media — and we're swooning.

“I can’t believe the Lord has blessed me with 7 amazing years of marriage with (Lauren),” the 29-year-old singer-songwriter wrote. “It’s tough to put into words how crazy the ride has been. We have changed and grown in so many ways and I literally find new ways to love you every single day.”

That sweet message comes as they’re set to welcome even more love into their lives soon. Over the summer, the couple, who are already parents to two daughters — Willa Gray, 3, and Ada James, 2 — revealed that they’re expecting another little girl.

And the country crooner is expecting his wife to shine as mom of three.

“There is no one in the world like you babe,” he continued in his Instagram post. “You are the most amazing mother to our kids and you treat me way too good.”

His words accompanied a photo of the pair fly fishing side-by-side in a rocky stream, and he referenced it, writing, “I hope this picture is a glimpse into us getting old together.”

The duo, who have known each other since childhood, swapped vows on Oct. 12, 2012, after he popped the question almost one year earlier.

"There was a (wine) bottle and with a silver Sharpie, I wrote 'marry me?' on the bottle,” he recounted of their engagement in a past interview with Pittsburgh radio station Y108. “And she wrote, 'Well, duh, yes,' on the bottle.”

In yet another Instagram message on Sunday, the “Look What God Gave Her” singer wrote, “Thanks so much babe for being my rock and for loving me so good. You are my favorite person on the planet.”

Then, suddenly aware of just how much he was gushing about his bride, he added, “Now im gonna quit posting for a month. Peace!!!”

But just as he decided to take a break from raving about her, Akins raved about him.

“You are better than my best dream and so is our life with our precious babies,” she wrote in a post of her own. “I’m so thankful God gave me you:) can’t wait for the next 70 babe … I love you Thomas Rhett.”