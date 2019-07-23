Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are expecting another little girl!

The country star, who's already dad to two daughters, Willa Gray, 3, and Ada James, 1, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the happy news.

"Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings 😂 I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy," he gushed next to a slideshow of two adorable family photos.

In one photo, Rhett, 29, and Akins, 29, are all smiles as they cuddle up to Willa Gray and Ada James. In the other, the couple hold the tubes that sent pink clouds in the air during their gender reveal celebration.

Akins shared the happy news with her own followers, along with a several more pics — and a live video of the exact moment they learned their baby's gender.

In her caption, Akins joked about her hubby's surprise when he learned he'd soon be a dad to another daughter.

"We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year ... despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl!" she wrote.

She also shared that Willa Gray and Ada James "cannot wait to meet their little sister."

"Willa Gray prays for her every night (heart in a puddle every time) & she and Ada James love to touch my belly and talk to her — especially bc I’ve been showing since I was SEVEN weeks ... So it feels like we have been hiding this secret for an ETERNITY," she wrote.

Akins concluded her happy announcement with an apology to loved ones for being "MIA" as she suffered with morning sickness, adding, that her new bundle of joy was "soooo worth it."

"We are SO excited! & if you need TR you can find him in the camping section at REI buying dude things ... jk, he’s excited too," she quipped.

Rhett and Akins adopted Willa Gray in May 2017. Three months after they brought Willa home, Lauren gave birth to Ada James.

Before long, the two sisters were "two peas in a pod getting into all kinds of trouble together," Rhett told People magazine last August.

Congratulations, Thomas and Lauren!