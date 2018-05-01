This 3-year-old's slo-mo 'run' to home plate is baseball gold

share tweet pin email

This 3-year-old baseball player is already a Hall of Famer when it comes to hamming it up.

When Lennox Salcedo's coach told him to run as hard as he could from third base to home plate during a game over the weekend, he had a completely different idea.

Salcedo had everyone watching the Walnut Valley PONY league baseball game in California cracking up when he "ran" like he was in a slo-mo montage from a sports movie. You could practically hear "Chariots of Fire" playing in the background.

His cousin, Tabby Rodriguez, posted the video on Twitter, where it has been viewed more than 6 million times.

If any of you need a laugh, the coach told my cousin to run home as fast as he can and he delivered pic.twitter.com/VpBBzIEtzf â ratby (@TabbyRodriguez) April 29, 2018

"He was definitely trying to put on a show for everyone,'' Rodriguez told TODAY.

Team mom Leah Espinoza was the one who captured the hilarious moment on video. Salcedo's mom was out of town and his dad is the coach who can be seen coaxing Salcedo to pick up the pace when he's halfway down the baseline.

"He is definitely a character,'' Sabrina Salcedo told TODAY about her son. "The third base coach asked him to run fast to home plate, and Lennox gave him a thumbs up. And this is what he did."

Hopefully we'll get to see him show off his "speed" in the major leagues one day.

