Tom Cruise and son Connor, 26, attend baseball game in rare public appearance

Tom Cruise took his son out to the ballgame.

The Hollywood star and son Connor, 26, went to the San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Saturday night.

The Cruises may have been a good luck charm for the visiting team, too, as the Dodgers won 9-2 to even their National League Division Series at one game apiece. The Giants then won Monday in Game 3, giving San Francisco a one-game lead.

The Cruises enjoyed a nice night at the ballpark, as the rival Giants and Dodgers duked it out. Jeff Chiu / AP

Cruise shares Connor with ex-wife Nicole Kidman. They also have daughter Isabella, 28. Cruise has daughter Suri, 15, with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

People generally don’t see Connor too often — he last posted a picture on Instagram in April when he was out deep-sea fishing.

Tom and Connor were also spotted together in London in 2019, where movie star dad was showing his son “some aviation basics,” according to People.

Fans have also not seen much of his dad recently, either. His long-awaited “Top Gun: Maverick” has been pushed back from its original release date of June 2020 until May 2022.

While moviegoers will have to wait to see him in the film, co-star Jon Hamm said it will be a real treat.

“I loved it,” he said on TODAY in September 2020. “It’s everything you hope it’s going to be. It’s everything I hoped it is going to be, and Tom obviously is perfect in it and amazing.”