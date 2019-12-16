It’s time to feel the need, the need for speed, all over again.

A new trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick” has arrived, complete with sweeping images of planes blazing through the sky and Tom Cruise revisiting the character that transformed him from superstar to mega-superstar.

The trailer opens with a plane soaring over snow-capped mountains and the shadowy figure of a man we assume is Cruise approaching a doorway.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“Your instructor is one of the finest pilots this program has ever produced,” a voiceover says.

“His exploits are legendary,” continues the voice, as we're greeted with another intense shot of a plane in motion. “What he has to teach you may very well mean the difference between life and death.”

In our first glimpse of Cruise as Maverick, he tells two superior officers, “I have to admit, I wasn’t expecting an invitation back."

A montage that follows doesn't shed much light on the plot, but indicates the flick will feature the kind of action fans of "Top Gun" are expecting.

And plenty of moments call to mind the original 1986 film, including a singalong in a bar (does Maverick sing “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” again?), a shot of Miles Teller's character shirtless on the beach — bound to remind audiences of the memorable beach volleyball scene — and Maverick speeding on his motorcycle (without a helmet, naturally).

Cruise himself shared the trailer on his Instagram page on Monday.

"See you in the sky," he wrote.

Cruise isn't the only one returning to the "Top Gun" universe. Val Kilmer, who played Iceman in the original, will also reprise his role. He shared the movie's poster on Sunday in anticipation of the trailer's release.

"It may be 'ice' cold outside, though maybe this will warm you up," he wrote, in part while also using the hash tag #youcanbemywingman.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” which also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris, flies into theaters on June 26, 2020.