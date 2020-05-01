At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

We have no idea how many days we've been social distancing and self-isolating due to coronavirus, but one thing we do know is that parents on the internet are funny.

Whether you can't handle your toddler's new harmonica-playing talents or you're silently praying for a basement bunker to hide from your kids in on Mother's Day, we feel you, and we're laughing right along with you.

Since there's not much else to do while quarantining, hide out in the bathroom and read this list of the funniest things parents said online this week.

If it’s not a secret underground bunker with a strong WiFi connection and a drop box for food and wine deliveries, I don’t want it for Mother’s Day. — The Michelle Dempsey (@MichelleDWrites) April 27, 2020

My tarot cards never warned me that I'd be locked inside to the soundtrack of a 3 year old doing the element call from frozen 2 — Healthy Living for Hot Messes (@HLFHM) March 30, 2020

Not to brag, but my teen not only practices social distancing, she practices family distancing too — Go Ask Your Dad (@_goaskyourdad_) April 27, 2020

Friend: I’ve been so productive lately! Today I’m gonna organize my closet, color code my bookshelf and bake allllll the bread.



Me: That’s awesome. I’m gonna try to keep my phone from going below 20%. — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) April 28, 2020

For someone who craves a simple life, I sure have created a difficult family. — Mental Mama (@weedswildflowrs) December 2, 2019

To celebrate virtual spirit week we’re doing what we always do. Nothing. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) April 27, 2020

[Homeschool Day 29]



We have started a new class this quarter called Anti-Social Studies, where the only requirement is not talking for an hour. — Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) April 28, 2020

My 4 year old came downstairs and asked me what his stuffed bunny did for a living. Over the next few minutes I guessed farmer, fireman, astronaut and race car driver until my son deadpanned, "he doesn't have a job because he's not real," while glaring at me like I'm an idiot. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) April 27, 2020

My 6YO has figured out that if she wants a snack all she has to do is grab one for me too and I’ll allow it. My husband has so much to learn from her. — Not the Nanny (@notthenanny) April 27, 2020

Me: It’s not good to play roblox all day honey that’s called addiction

5yo: are you tweeting this conversation while it’s happening — B O L L O C K S (@itsallbollocks) April 28, 2020

We just need one more cup...

I don’t negotiate with terrorists until after my morning coffee, is something I have to tell my children on the daily — Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) April 28, 2020

Me Googling a new quarantine hobby: “Hobbies you can do while being interrupted every 2 minutes” — SpacedMom (@copymama) April 25, 2020

I didn’t think 2020 could get much worse but our 3 year old has found a harmonica and a xylophone — ThreeTimeDaddy (@threetimedaddy) April 28, 2020

Homeschooling is tough. For example, today I had to tell my son he didn’t make our baseball team. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 29, 2020

Nobody has a better bedside manner than a kid who’s trying to get their sibling they just punched to stop crying before their parents hear. — Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) April 25, 2020

My wife is mad because she got an 89 on my daughter’s science quiz. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) April 28, 2020

The only thing saving me while in quarantine is applesauce pouches, wine, and Jesus. — Ashley Houser (@Seriousmom_shit) April 24, 2020

I just rewashed a load of laundry after forgetting it was in the washing machine, for the 3rd time since last week , and honestly it’s comforting to know that some aspects of my life haven’t changed at all post quarantine. — Mommy Uncensored (@amomuncensored) April 27, 2020

Parents quarantine day:

- 33% drunk

- 67% thinking about alcohol — MumInBits (@MumInBits) April 11, 2020

You. Have. To. Get. Clean.

