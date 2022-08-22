‘The Home Edit’ Clea Shearer on balancing chemo with being a ‘cheer mom’

Clea Shearer uses the energy she has in between cancer treatments to support her kids.

"The Home Edit" star shared on Instagram she had her fourth round of Taxol chemo treatment on Thursday. While Shearer has said in the past that previous AC chemo treatments left her in "agony" and were "a living hell," she described the Taxol chemo treatment as "way more tolerable."

Shearer wrote in her post caption that her latest chemo appointment was on the same day her daughter was cheerleading, and that she decided to go see her post-treatment.

"I might have had my fourth round of chemo today, but it didn't stop me from being a cheer mom at night," she enthusiastically said on Instagram. "I turned into a full momager screaming, 'you’re doing great sweetie!' Which is probably why Stella made me stand 10 feet away at all times."

Shearer first mentioned that she was switching from AC to Taxol treatment in an Instagram post on July 14.

"Chemo builds in your system, and since AC is so brutal, it took *everything* out of me at the end," Shearer wrote, saying that Taxol, on the other hand, "has its own side effects to deal with" but overall is more bearable.

"I’ll take the wins where I can get them," she continued.

On July 5, Shearer shared in an Instagram update that in total, she had 12 weeks of Taxol chemo treatments followed by five weeks of radiation. She said the hardest part is behind her and she's hopeful.

"It all gets easier from here and I couldn’t be happier," she said on Instagram.

Shearer publicly announced her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram April 8. She said she discovered the lump herself after having difficulty booking a doctor's appointment with her Obstetrician and having to advocate for the care she needed.

She said she wants other women to use her journey as inspiration to do the same.

"It’s a personal choice to make this public, but sharing my experience makes cancer feel purposeful. If I can convince any of you to self-examine on a regular basis, self-advocate always, and to prioritize your health over your busy schedules — then this will have meant something," Shearer wrote.