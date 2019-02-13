Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 13, 2019, 4:30 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 13, 2019, 4:31 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Target is recalling 33,600 pairs of unicorn boots for toddlers over concerns about a detachable part that could be a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Tuesday that the retailer is recalling tens of thousands of Cat & Jack Unicorn "Chiara Boots" that are sold nationwide and online because the unicorn horn on the front of the boot can detach and potentially be a choking hazard for kids.

Target has recalled 33,000 pairs of these Cat & Jack Unicorn "Chiara Boots" due to a potential choking hazard for kids. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The CPSC notes that Target has received four reports from consumers of the unicorn horns detaching, but no injuries have been reported.

The recall applies to the unicorn boots in size 1 and sizes 5-13. The boots, which are made by Putian Licheng Phoenix Footwear Co. of Fujian, China, are white with silver shimmer, include a white zipper, and white faux fur lining. The unicorn’s horn and inner ears are silver glitter and its eyelashes and nostrils are stitched and gray in color.

The recalled model numbers, which are located on the inside tag of the boot, begin with TARGET0930156XX, with XX corresponding to the size of the boot. For more photos of the product, visit the recall announcement.

Anyone who purchased the recalled boots can return them to a Target store for a full refund. Consumers can also call 1-800-440-0680 for more information.