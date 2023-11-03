Tara Lipinski dressed her newborn in a version of her 1998 Olympics outfit for Halloween

Tara Lipinski’s baby girl wore a version of her mom’s iconic Olympic figure-skating costume for Halloween, and the pictures are golden.

The 41-year-old former Olympic figure skater shared photos of her newborn daughter, Georgie Winter Lipinski Kapostasy, whom she shares with husband Todd Kapostasy. The picture shows the little one wearing a similar outfit to the one Lipinski wore to compete in the 1998 Winter Olympics. Atlanta-based designer Brad Griffies appears to have made the sweet frock.

“Georgie’s 1st Halloween! @bradgriffies made a costume that will be hard to match. Thank you!!!! Does anyone recognize it?!" Lipinski wrote on Instagram.

The post featured a carousel of nine other photos which included Georgie sleeping in the costume while being cradled in her mother’s arms and posing with both of her parents.

The figure skater continued her post with a mention that her husband “commentated Gigi’s performance and I of course gave her an old school perfect 6.0 score of course!”

The final picture in the post revealed that Georgie underwent a wardrobe change. In addition to dressing up like her mother, she dressed up as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" as well.

“She needs bangs circa 1998 and rings on every finger to finish off the look,” one user wrote in the post’s comments section.

“THIS IS SO ICONIC,” another user wrote.

Kapostasy shared photos of Georgie’s first Halloween costume in a separate post shared to his own Instagram account.

The new dad posted a handful of side-by-side photos of his little girl and wife dressed in the blue outfit. Georgie also sported a pair of knitted ice-skating boots complete with laces.

“Forgive us… a couple weeks in so we had to do it,” he captioned his post. “Georgie Winter’s first Halloween. No pressure Gigi @taralipinski.”

Lipinski announced on TODAY that she and Kapostasy welcomed Georgie via surrogate in October.

“I have really incredible news to share!” the athlete said to told TODAY contributing correspondent Kaylee Hartung. “Todd and I have a baby girl, Georgie Winter, that arrived into our arms by the most beautiful surrogate.”

“I snuck in ‘Lipinski’ as a third middle name,” she explained. “‘Winter’ for the nod to figure skating, and it seems like we’re calling her ‘Gigi as a little nickname.’”

Lipinkski and Kapostasy detailed their pregnancy journey, which included IVF and multiple miscarriages, in their podcast titled “Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting.”

According to Lipinski’s interview with TODAY, she’s long been prepared to get Georgie dressed up for the ice.

“I already have a gift of little knit ice skates, which are the cutest thing ever,” Lipinski said at the time. “We’ll go skating whenever she wants. There’s no pressure, but I feel like, at some point, I have to take her out there and show her what mommy did for a very long time.”