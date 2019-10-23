Sign up for our newsletter

World Cup champion Alex Morgan just shared exciting news — she's pregnant!

Morgan, 30, and her husband, fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco, are expecting their first child — a little girl.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

She revealed the happy news Wednesday in a gallery of sweet photos on Instagram.

The pics, shot by Los Angeles photographer Hana Asano, include a beachside photo of the couple with their arms around one another. Carrasco, 31, holds a onesie emblazoned with the words "READY OR NOT" while Morgan holds a sign reading "BABY GIRL APRIL 2020."

Soccer stars Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco, who married in 2014, are expecting a baby girl. David Crotty / Getty Image

Click or swipe right to see a close-up of the couple's hands carrying a baby-sized pair of Nike sneakers, and a last snap of them holding hands while strolling on the beach.

"We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon," Morgan, who plays for the Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League, wrote in the caption.

Morgan gave her husband a celebratory smooch just after the United States' victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. Maddie Meyer / etty Images

The joyful news comes three months after Morgan helped lead the U.S. women’s national soccer team to victory at the Women's World Cup.

She and Carrasco, a midfielder for the MLS team LA Galaxy, tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 2014.

Congratulations, Alex and Servando!