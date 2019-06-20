Between cries of excessive celebration and not participating in the national anthem, the United States women’s national soccer team has courted controversy during its quest to defend its World Cup title, but it’d be tough to find fault with this.

You may have noticed star forward Alex Morgan, who is one of the team’s stalwarts, wearing a prewrap pink headband, but did you know there’s a reason why?

Team USA's Alex Morgan (and her pink headband) celebrates scoring the team's twelfth goal with Megan Rapinoe and other teammates while playing against Thailand in the World Cup. CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / Reuters

Morgan, 29, sports the accessory as a way to honor her mother-in-law, a breast cancer survivor. Pink, of course, is the color used as a symbol to create awareness of the disease.

She began wearing it in college at the University of California, Berkeley to support the mother of her then-boyfriend, Servando Carrasco, who is now her husband and plays soccer professionally for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

“I would never play soccer without my pink headband,” Morgan explained in a 2012 video for Team USA.

“The pink headband thing probably started when I was in a college about three or four years ago," she said. "Obviously, I love the color pink, but another reason is just because my boyfriend’s mom is a breast cancer survivor. She just had her five year of cancer-free, which is huge, so I wanted to support her and support breast cancer awareness.”

Morgan has been one of the early standouts for the U.S. squad in this World Cup. She scored a tournament record five goals in its 13-0 opening match thrashing over Thailand but sat out in the team's 3-0 victory over Chile.

You can see Morgan again, pink headband in tow, when the U.S. team squares off Thursday against Sweden.