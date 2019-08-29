Selma Blair's little boy is growing up, and she treasures every part of that transformation.

Last month, the actress celebrated son Arthur's 8th birthday, and now, in a post she shared to Instagram, Blair celebrates the young man he's turning into.

"As a mom, whether strong or not so strong, I hope I can be with this child as he needs me or wants me," the 47-year-old wrote alongside a sweet photo of the two of them cuddled up close.

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, and since then, she's shared many updates about her battle with the often-degenerative autoimmune disease, as well as well as giving her fans and followers intimate glimpses into her personal life at home with her son.

In her latest post, she said that her private time with Arthur is "the best it gets for me."

She continued, "I don’t begrudge him going off to school and growing up. I welcome the days as we are here now. The days seem in the correct order of things. "

It was Arthur who recently helped Blair shave her head, and she credits the special bond she shares with her son for keeping her spirits high throughout her treatment for MS.

"Right now, I save the light I have to laugh with this one. To feel the whole day and night," she explained. "But when I recover, when the bone marrow makes the amount this body needs, when I rebalance my body and Re learn, I will be more present with all those I cherish."

As she looks forward in hopes of one day regaining her own strengths, she revels in Arthur's achievements as he matures.

"I watch as Arthur does a full flip in the pool and widen my bleak eyes in shock," she wrote. "When did he get so brave. It was imperceptible. I missed the shift and then he just went and did it even as I was starting to say 'that may not be safe'. So I cheered his victory. His full on confidence. And it was from a great height. I will get him in gymnastics and pray for his safety. I never had that bold side on the edge of pools. Blood and stitches were what I saw. So we aren’t just the same. Of course. And thanks for that."

Blair noted that her life today isn't how she once imagined it, but she didn't mean that in regards to MS. Instead, it was a sentiment of gratitude about motherhood, which she never envisioned for herself prior to welcoming the son she shares with friend and ex-partner Jason Bleick.

"I imagined I would be in Paris at this age, alone and walking with a book. Stopping in the Tuileries and watching," she mused. "But here I am. I still can’t grasp my good fortune. Perhaps Paris and Rome and that amazing hotel on (Fogo Island) will wait for me. For us. I love you Arthur."