Selma Blair is going "back to her roots" with a little help from her son!

The actress showed off the progress of her new haircut with a snapshot of the creative process. In an Instagram post Friday, Blair's 7-year-old son, Arthur Saint Bleick, worked with an electric razor to give his mom a new, low maintenance look.

Blair, 46, wrote in the caption, "People. #selmablair #arthursaintbleick . Back to my roots. #zen barber who still says butthole whenever given an opportunity. I love him." In the comments, she described her new haircut as "liberating" and said, "I am changing the way I think of things."

The actress, who has been open about the side effects of multiple sclerosis since revealing her diagnosis in October 2018., has admitted it can be difficult for her to lift her arms to brush and style her hair. Cutting her hair short would make it easier for her to maintain it when a flare-up occurs.

In March, Blair presented a lighthearted tutorial on her Instagram page, showing how she does her makeup with a big, fluffy powder brush and a lot of bronzer.

“Okay, so my fine-motor skills aren’t, like, fine at this moment, so I just want to say, I’m going to probably give a makeup tutorial ... never,” she said, explaining why she had posted the video. “But if I do, you know I’m really just trying to have fun.”

In between the lighthearted tutorials, family photos and day-to-day posts, the actress also opens up about the hard times she experiences to document what it's like for her to live with MS.

"Here’s a truth," the actress wrote on Instagram. "I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass."

Actress Selma Blair and her son Arthur Saint Bleick attend the 26th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel on May 10, 2019 in Beverly Hills. Lisa O'Connor / AFP/Getty Images

The "Cruel Intentions" actress made her first red carpet appearance since her diagnosis at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Since then, Blair has been fully embracing who she is and her situation. Despite the difficulties that come along with her diagnosis including less control over her movements, speech and vision, the actress continues to send her love and thanks to her community, and most of all, her son.