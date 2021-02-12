See the 25 funniest parents on social media this week

It's the week before Valentine's Day, and one of the things we love most is the way funny moms and dads make us smile even when parenting is stressful.

We can't send everyone a rose or some chocolate, but we can give you the gift of laughter. So crack up along with us as we share this week's funniest parents on social media.

Ours too.

My alarm clock is 5 years old and he does NOT have a snooze button. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) February 8, 2021

What kind of fan did you get?

Makes sense.

Put. It. On.

Me: Guys you need all winter gear it’s 20 degrees out



8 [feeling confident because it’s his bday]: I don’t need a hat, dad, I’m perpetually warm



Me: I am annoyed you’re arguing but impressed with the vocab PUT ON THE HAT — Sam (@mastrap84) February 9, 2021

Indeed.

We'd hire her.

Looks familiar...

Aww.

My 3yo gave me a hug and said, "here is a flower just for you. I got it from the plastic tree you told me not to touch." — Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) February 9, 2021

We're onto you...

This is real.

At least 17.

I thought I would be more relaxed and confident about having another baby but that was stupid and I don’t know anything.



Like how many kids does it take for you to know what you’re doing? Is it 17? It feels like 17. — Amanda Marcotte | Mediocre Mommy (@storiesofamom) February 9, 2021

Not at all.

Mmm, Bailey's...

I’m listening to my daughter’s Zoom art lesson. They are drawing hot drinks and food. One kid asked how to draw ice. The teacher asked for what. He said for Bailey’s. 🥴 — YourFavBlackAuntie (@greendoondoon) February 8, 2021

Swoon!

#PSA

Friendly reminder that any babies conceived on Valentine's Day will have a Thanksgiving birthday and 39 years of not choosing dinner. — Julie Burton (@ksujulie) February 9, 2021

Oh, the places...

LOOK!

Why, tho?

What weird thing did you have to say to your child recently?



Mine today: please stop acting like a dog and tell me why there’s half a banana in the bathroom — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) February 9, 2021

#SecondBornProblems

It's one of life's mysteries.

There needs to be a scientific study on why kids complain about having to take a shower and then spend three hours in there. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 8, 2021

RB...V?

That got weird fast.

4 plays a game where she's the Mommy and my husband is the baby and it's kind of adorable.



The game shifts to kind of awkward when she calls him "My Baby Daddy." — The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) February 8, 2021

Please don't talk to us...

Awkward!

My husband surprised me by taking today off. It's a little awkward sitting here doing nothing with him staring at me, but whatever. — 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) February 8, 2021

Yup.

