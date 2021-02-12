See the 25 funniest parents on social media this week

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

It's the week before Valentine's Day, and one of the things we love most is the way funny moms and dads make us smile even when parenting is stressful.

We can't send everyone a rose or some chocolate, but we can give you the gift of laughter. So crack up along with us as we share this week's funniest parents on social media.

Ours too.

What kind of fan did you get?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CK9HfXglrlY

Makes sense.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLIbQ0NFuas

Put. It. On.

Indeed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CK9U9hNgLYR

We'd hire her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLHXAEBAzai

Looks familiar...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CK9N46qhwTC

Aww.

We're onto you...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLF02omgq98

This is real.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CK9QD_7F9UO

At least 17.

Not at all.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLE3KiIAfUM

Mmm, Bailey's...

Swoon!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLEmpBoFf2L

#PSA

Oh, the places...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CK6pQ-JABLh

LOOK!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLFDyOhgPSL

Why, tho?

#SecondBornProblems

https://www.instagram.com/p/CK4RfjtjewO

It's one of life's mysteries.

RB...V?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLF4JeCltBm

That got weird fast.

Please don't talk to us...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CK_ktpWAWcu

Awkward!

Yup.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLBMEDDgNjj

