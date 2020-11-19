Ricky Martin on having more kids: 'I have a couple of embryos waiting for me'

Ricky Martin loves being a dad to his four kids and it seems he may not be done expanding his family.

"Some people think I'm crazy but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me," Martin, 48, told "Entertainment Tonight" ahead of Thursday's Latin Grammy Awards.

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer and his husband, Jwan Yosef, are parents to twin boys Valentino and Matteo, 12, daughter Lucia, who turns 2 next month, and son Renn, 1, who were all born via surrogate.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef with sons Matteo and Valentino in 2016 Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

Martin also opened up about what it's like to parent during lockdown. Earlier this year, his family posed for lockdown portraits that were published by British Vogue.

He said he's experiencing new challenges with his two soon-to-be teenagers.

"Pre-adolescence is here and it's getting funky. And on top of that, we're dealing with a lockdown and it's, 'Grrr … get out of the way! This is my room, not yours, blah blah.' You know, it's all part of it," Martin told "Entertainment Tonight." "But these two are really cool kids. They're doing really good in school considering what we're dealing with and they have a beautiful little sister and a little brother and they own that role of the protective older brothers."

Martin said his sons don't run their house, though. That honor belongs to his only daughter, Lucia.

"It's Lucia's house," Martin said. "She runs the house. She doesn’t snap fingers yet but in the eyes you can tell she's like, 'No.' She's only 2, by the way."

In a cover story for Out magazine in August, Martin said he initially feared he would never become a father because of his sexuality. He added that in some countries, it's difficult for gay couples to adopt.

During the surrogate interview process, Martin once told Oprah Winfrey, he spoke on the phone to the woman who would eventually carry his children.

"I said, 'Why do you do this?' And she said, 'Because I'm a very spiritual woman, and I've never felt closer to God than that moment where I can give the gift of life to someone that cannot do it on his own,'" he said. "I said, 'You are the one.'"