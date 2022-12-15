Prince Harry believes Meghan Markle had a miscarriage because of tabloid story

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle get candid about a miscarriage they experienced two years ago in the last episode of their Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.”

Halfway through the episode, the Duchess of Sussex described the days leading up to her miscarriage.

“I was pregnant. I really wasn’t sleeping and the first morning that we woke up in our new home (in California) is when I miscarried,” she recalled.

In 2020, Meghan penned a moving essay for The New York Times about the loss of her second child with Harry. The miscarriage occurred on a July day as she was holding their son Archie and she felt a sharp stomach pain.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote at the time.

In their docuseries, Harry suggested that the miscarriage was a result of all the stress his wife experienced after a Daily Mail tabloid story about her.

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the (Daily) Mail did. I watched the whole thing,” he said.

In 2019, the British website published parts of a highly personal letter from Meghan to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. Meghan went on to sue the British media company that owns the Daily Mail and won her lawsuit in 2021.

In the docuseries, which is co-produced by the couple's company, Archewell Productions, Harry went on to explain why he thinks the situation led to his wife's miscarriage.

"Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don't. But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her," he said.

Meghan also revealed why she chose to share her story with the New York Times after the miscarriage.

"I could make the choice and never talk about those things or I could make the choice to say, 'With all the bad that comes with this, the good is being able to help other people.' That's the point of life right? Connection and community like that," she said.

