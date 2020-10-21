Kelly Rowland is six months pregnant and feeling… frisky.

“My sexual drive is high," Rowland told TODAY Parents, noting that she wants to make out with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, “all the time.”

Call it a silver lining. In an interview with TODAY Parents, Rowland reflected on growing a baby, and her journey to this pregnancy.

The 39-year-old singer, who is mom to Titan, 5, said her second pregnancy is exhausting in a way she's never before experienced.

“My first trimester was a lot of me laying in the bed. It was not like that when I was pregnant at 33,” Rowland revealed.

But the former Destiny’s Child member has no regrets about spacing her kids the way she did. Titan, who will be 6 when his sibling arrives, can't wait to be a big brother.

“This baby is walking into a whole zone of so much love and attention and affection," she explained.

As her family grows, Rowland said, she has never felt closer to her husband. "I find Tim even cuter now. He has gray poppin' in his beard," she said. "It makes me feel in love with him even more."

For the record, libido changes during pregnancy are totally normal — both increased and decreased sex drive (there are a lot of hormones involved). Pregnancy sex and orgasms may even help with postpartum recovery, according to "What To Expect When You're Expecting."

Rowland said she initially felt some anxiety about having a second child "for vanity reasons" and because of her close relationship with Titan.

“I wondered ‘Do I have enough have enough love to share?'” Rowland recalled. “I’m so grateful for my circle of women because I told them that was my concern and they were all like, 'You guys are so ready.'”

Rowland opened up to TODAY Parents while promoting the Oral-B iO app-connected electric toothbrush.

As she pointed out, the timing couldn't be better. According to the ADA, pregnant women have an increased risk of developing gingivitis and cavities.

Mario Lopez and Eva Longoria also partnered with the brand, which has committed $1 million in donated product to the Dental Lifeline Network, a nonprofit that provides access to dental access to those in need.