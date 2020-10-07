Kelly Rowland reveals she's pregnant with 2nd child

Kelly Rowland just announced her second pregnancy in the most fabulous way.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a photo of her new Women's Health magazine cover, which shows off her growing baby bump as she poses in a gorgeous copper colored dress.

The 39-year-old and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, are also parents to son Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, 5, and they couldn't be more excited to welcome a new member of the family.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” Rowland told the magazine.

Rowland graces the cover of the November issue. Djeneba Aduayom / Women's Health

The singer said she feels blessed to have gotten pregnant right away, but admits that she was a bit nervous to share her news since so many people in the country are having a rough time right now.

“But you still want to remind people that life is important,” she said. “And being able to have a child …I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

So, how is her second pregnancy going so far? Rowland said the first trimester was a bit rough after an “overwhelming sense of exhaustion hit.”

When she was pregnant with her first child, the singer was able to keep up her fitness routine — “I swam, I did yoga, I did weights, I jogged and walked,” she said — but this time around, she's taking it slow with walks, stretches and yoga.

The singer also revealed two of the cravings she's had so far: chocolate and peanut butter.

With a new baby on the way, the November cover girl is trying to cherish her solo time with son Titan as much as she can.

“When he’s ready to play, it’s very real,” she said.

The expectant mother also opened up about some of her healthy habits.

She said she drinks four liters of water a day, eats smaller, more frequent meals to curb cravings, and avoids eating meals past 7 p.m.

Now that the news of her pregnancy is out in the world, Rowland says she's looking forward to creating new music when she can.

“I was thinking, Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed ... They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!” she said. “And I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both.’”