NFL star Shaquil Barrett's wife, Jordanna, shared on Instagram that she is pregnant and penned a sweet caption in memory of their 2-year-old daughter Arrayah, who died April 30 after drowning in a pool.

Jordanna Barrett posted a photo of her positive pregnancy test on Instagram June 30.

“A few weeks after our sweet girls heaven day, Shaquil and I found out we were expecting!” Jordanna Barrett said in the caption of her post.

She wrote that she knows Arrayah "had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family."

"We are so beyond blessed, so beyond grateful that God chose to give us another little girl!" she wrote.

In the post, Jordanna Barrett also shared that their daughter is due in February 2024 and revealed the name they plan to give her: Allanah Ray.

"We miss our Arrayah every second of every day, but I rest in knowing she’s going to be the best big sister angel to little miss Allanah!" Jordanna Barrett wrote in the caption.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker and his wife are also parents to Shaquil Jr., Braylon and Aaliyah.

On May 1, Tampa police confirmed that Arrayah died after drowning in a pool in a “purely accidental and tragic incident," officials said.

After her death, Shaquil Barrett paid homage to his late daughter by sharing a cute video of them together.

“I miss you sooo much baby girl. I love you please watch over us," he captioned the clip.

Barrett later shared a statement from his family expressing gratitude for the support they received, writing that "not a single card, note, prayer, or thought has gone unnoticed.”

“This has been the hardest couple weeks of our lives. And we couldn’t have done it or start to even begin getting through this without you,” the statement read. “Our Arrayah sunshine was and is our world and knowing she has touched so many lives is so heart warming.”

Earlier in June, Shaquil Barrett attended the Buccaneers' minicamp to prepare for the team's upcoming football season.

Head coach Todd Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times, "Shaq is one of the mentally-toughest character guys I know."

"That’s a testament to him," Bowles said, adding, "To have him out here and trying to get ready, I’m sure it’s not easy. But he’s handling it and we’re behind him.”