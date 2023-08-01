Pregnant trumpet player thanks Beyoncé and her tour crew for ‘protecting my baby’

A pregnant musician performing alongside Beyoncé on her Renaissance World Tour is inspiring crowds, and giving the Queen and her crew a special shout out.

"Thank you Beyoncé for sharing your heart, your vision and the stage with all of us. Love you beyond words," Crystal Rovél Torres, a singer, songwriter and trumpet player, wrote on Instagram after the European leg of the Reinaissance World Tour came to an end.

"My dearest tourfam… bandmates, dancers and crew: Thank you for protecting my baby and I as we walk in purpose and faith. The growth, inspiration and deep support of these past few months in Europe have been more than I could ever ask for and it’s thanks to YOU!" the musician added. "Renaissance USA up next."

Torres tagged Beyoncé in the post, which included a gif of Queen B blowing a kiss to the crowd as a visibly pregnant Torres looks on in the background.

According to her professional website, Torres — who goes by the stage name Crystal the Indigo — has performed alongside a number of music superstars in addition to Beyoncé, including Jay-Z, Lupe Fiasco, Jennifer Lopez, Stalley and Alejandro Sanz.

The trumpet player announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Mother's Day, May 14, sharing a baby bump selfie and writing that "my biggest dream is coming true."

Crystal (and her 'disco ball' baby bump!) are on the far left as Beyoncé performs onstage on May 30, 2023 in London. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"It has arrived in a time and way that I least expected," the performer captioned her Instagram post. "This pregnancy is already teaching me so much about how incredibly strong and miraculous a woman’s body is. The growth you’ll see on my exterior doesn’t compare to the growth I’m experiencing spiritually and emotionally. What a time to be alive!"

As Torres has travelled with Beyoncé and special guest performer Blue Ivy, Beyoncé's oldest daughter, the trumpet player has been candid about what it's been like for her to tour and perform while pregnant.

'What a time to be alive!' Crystal Torres, touring with Beyoncé AND growing a human inside her. @crystaltheindigo via Instagram

"The Renaissance continues as my baby bump is transforming into a big ole disco ball of life," Torres posted on Instagram, alongside a number of photos and videos of her on stage, baby bump and all.

"Supernatural love up in the air," the multi-instrumentalist captioned another Instagram post, with a photo of Torres and a few members of Beyoncé's touring crew.

In another post before the Renaissance World Tour visited Chicago, Torres said that her "baby is bumpin'" while onstage in Nashville, Louisville and Minneapolis.

The performer then gave a special shout out to singer, songwriter and designer Kaitlyn Mabel for her "custom preggers outfit."

In 2011, Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with her first child, Blue Ivy, while performing on the MTV VMA stage. Full circle moment!