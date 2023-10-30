Michael and Nicole Phelps share they are expecting baby No. 4. Will it be another boy?

Swimming legend Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, are celebrating 7 years of marriage — and another pregnancy!

“Happy anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life. I couldn’t have asked for anyone better,” Nicole captioned an Instagram post on Oct. 30.

In one photo, the former Miss California is shown cradling her baby bump while posing on a football field with Michael.

“For those that are wondering… yes! We’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024,” she added, alongside four blue heart emojis.

“Take it four blue hearts means it’s a little boy?” one person wrote in the comments.

Nicole, 38, and Michael, the most-decorated Olympian of all time, share sons Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4.

Nicole is a proud boy mom, according to Michael.

“I think Nicole said something along the lines of, like, ‘I’m so lucky to have a house full of boys and no girls,’ and Boomer looked at her and said, ‘Mommy, you’re the girl in our house,’” Phelps told People in 2019. “And it’s true, she’s the queen.”

While chatting with TODAY.com in 2022, Michael described Nicole as the “glue that holds all of us together.”

“Nicole has seen me go up and down,” he shared, referring to his struggles with depression and anxiety. There’s no other person that would be able to support me like she has.

Michael and Nicole talk “nonstop” about feelings and mental health.

“The more you can get your emotions out in the open, the less extra weight that you’re carrying on through life,” he said. “We’re teaching them just to communicate. That’s something I struggled with throughout my whole entire life.”

Michael also taught his kids a breathing exercise to help manage their anxiety. It's called a lion breath.

“A lion breath is simple, it’s just a deep breath. And at times, if they’re feeling super high anxiety or they’re frustrated, you just let out a gigantic roar,” Phelps told TODAY co-host Carson Daly in 2021. “So, you know, there is a lot of roaring in the house at times.”